TRI.BE's Debut With Two-song Album 'TRI.Be Da Loca' Confirmed By Shinsadong Tiger

After BLACPINK and BTS, a new K-pop girl group is all set to mark their debut in the music world with a two-song album. The name of the seven-member all-girl group is TRI.BE, while their album is titled TRI.BE Da Loca. As per Eastern Mirror, the newly formed group comprises of band members Songsun, Mire, Jinha, Soeun, Kelly, Jia and Hyunbia. Reportedly, their debut album features a catchy singles, namely Doom doom ta and B-side, Loca.

TRI.BE is produced and managed by S.Tiger who is also popularly known in the K-pop world as Shinsadong Tiger. While sharing his experience of working with the group, Tiger explained that the genre of the music was his ‘utmost priority’ while forming the all-girl band. He wished to create something that was a mixture of ‘non-mainstream genres in K-pop’ such as ‘Afrobeat, baile, fun, dancehall’.

According to Tiger, this type of production might prove to be a major ‘path indicator’ for the newly formed group's 'future musical director’ as well as their ‘first step in engraving TRI.BE’s position and identity in K-pop’. As per the outlet, TRI.BE’s lead singer Songsun expressed that she has been ‘eager and excited’ for this moment ever since she began practising with her band members. While doing so Songsun also unveiled that she has been a trainee for nine years before getting the opportunity to come up with an album of her own. She claimed she wants to be a ‘perfectionist’.

Another group member Jinha suggested that their goal is to top every music show and charts. Surprisingly, the group’s role model is BLACKPINK, another all-girl K-pop band who has rocked the music world with singles like How You Like That, Lovesick girls, Ice-cream and more. Praising the band, Jinha exclaimed that BLACKPINK’s performances are always ‘cool’ and it continues to serve as an inspiration to her

Seoun, on the other hand, said the group's goals is to win the Rookie of the Year award and emerge at the top position at every music show. As per the portal, the non-Korean members of the group narrated that at first, it was hard for them to just learn the language. However, with time they overcame the challenge with the help of their fellow members.

