BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Peppy ‘Ice Cream’ MV First Look Amuses Blinks; See Reactions

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s upcoming music video with Selena Gomez has created a massive buzz. The four-member girl group recently revealed the first look for the single track Ice Cream song and Jennie’s peppy look for the MV stood out as per many fans. The rapper and dancer of the group donned a ‘hot pink’ outfit in the first look which received rave reactions from fans.

In the poster for the much-awaited upcoming Ice Cream song, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is seen wearing a pink outfit with pink hair colour as well. BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also donning bright long nails, along with fuzzy socks. She is sitting in a chocolate-themed backdrop in the poster. The poster also has some fun ice cream themed graphics in the backdrop. This poster amused many fans of the K-idol, several took to Twitter to express their thoughts on BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s comeback look.

Check out BLACKPINK’s Jennie's post-

Check out the reactions of BLACKPINK’s fandom Blinks-

Jennie's teaser about to reach 1M likes on Facebook and it's most liked Blackpink post on there rn pic.twitter.com/xxTEtk2KSQ — 🦋 (@jenniesservante) August 25, 2020

Jennie teaser is the most liked blackpink post on fb pic.twitter.com/5F7OMgRcX9 — 𝚁 𝙴 𝙳 ♡︎ (@Jennierred_) August 25, 2020

[INFO] 200825 Jennie is a HOT TOPIC in theqoo for her photo teaser



"Heavenly Idol. Really."



"I want to be born with Jennie’s face in the next life."



"Please promote actively with this hair color!"



"That’s a real person?? Not CG?"



🔗https://t.co/LPxDEcKW94#BLACKPINK #JENNIE pic.twitter.com/CNcQnftETB — 𝙅𝙀𝙉𝙉𝙄𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@NEWSJENNlE) August 25, 2020

Ommo our baby shines so bright😍😍. She's the korean barbie version😍. A living anime as well😍. — DJQ24 (@DayangJ20) August 25, 2020

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez first-ever collab

Ice Cream song will be out on August 28 at midnight, as per the Eastern Standard Time. BLACKPINK revealed the first-ever photo poster with Jisoo in it. The fun pink and brown theme is taking over the background in the photo. The countdown until the release is also mentioned i.e. D-4.

The next countdown is mentioned in BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s picture that is D-3, on the same day Rose’s poster was also shared following the ‘vibe’ of the upcoming single track. Earlier today, that is on August 26, 2020, Lisa’s quirky poster was also shared. All the members are donning new hair colours, outfits and looks for the anticipated track.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have been active on social media and even shared a video of their video call on their respective social media accounts. It was their first official interaction video with all members present shared on the official handles. According to the video, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez are excited for the collab as they have been a fan of each other.

Watch the video-

