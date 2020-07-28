BLACKPINK's Jennie Becomes First Female Solo Korean Artist To Hit 500 Million Views

Kim Jennie, better known by her stage name Jennie, is a popular member of the Korean girl band Blackpink. She made her debut as a member of the band in 2016. Two years later, Jennie released her debut solo single titled Solo in 2018. The song has now reached a landmark. Read on:

ALSO READ | BLACKPINK Member Jennie Takes The Internet By Storm After Posting 59 Selfies In 5 Minutes

Blackpink Jennie’s song Solo crosses 500 million views

Earlier today, Blackpink member Jennie’s debut single Solo has crossed 500 million views on YouTube. The song was released in November 2018 and marked the solo debut of Jennie. Interestingly, this also makes Blackpink’s Jennie the first female solo Korean artist to achieve this feat.

Jennie also took to social media to thank her fans for all the love that she received for the song. Sharing several stills from the song, Jennie penned a note that read, “I’m so grateful for all the love for SOLO. This song means so much to me and I'd like to thank you all for supporting this song to this day and thank you to the amazing staff members who made it all possible. For a surprise gift- I'll upload an unreleased video which was shot back then - Thank you”.

ALSO READ | BLACKPINK Members' 'How You Like That' Teasers Win Hearts On The Internet

Take a look at Jennie’s song Solo here:

ALSO READ | Blackpink Member Lisa Deceived Of 1 Billion Korean Won By A Former Manager; Details Inside

The music video of Solo sees Jennie transform from a shy and innocent woman into an independent individual. The song also shows Jennie in her 'dance best version' with sleek, freestyle choreography. Solo achieved much more success outside of her home country and topped several charts in the US, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, UK, etc.

Blackpink recently dropped hints that they will be releasing their new single in August 2020. In the teaser, they also added that the single will also feature a secret artist. Blackpink’s parent company YG Entertainment took to social media to make the announcement that has already caused quite a stir among fans. The Korean girl band was formed by YG Entertainment and has gained immense popularity all over the world. Blackpink is reportedly one of the most followed female bands on the music platform, Spotify.

ALSO READ | Blackpink Quiz: How Well Do You Know This K-pop Girl Group? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.