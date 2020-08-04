BLACKPINK’s Member’s Favourite Playlist & Song Of All The Members; Here's A List

BLACKPINK’s members recently revealed their favourite songs and albums to the Melon site, a website which originally keeps a track of all the songs and digital sales in Korea. The portal recently listed down the favourites songs of the popular girl group and the members Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa. The songs range from R&B to pop hits to Korean ballads. The members of BLACKPINK has a vivid taste in music as revealed in the list below.
Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Instagram
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy (Audio)
Vince - 'ë¹„ìƒì‚¬íƒœ(EMERGENCY)' (Feat. Zion.T)
Pink Sweat$ - Honesty
HONNE - Day 1
Loren Gray - Cake
Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower
Lauv-I Like Me Better
BIBI(ë¹„ë¹„) _ BINU(ë¹„ëˆ„)
Post Malone - Circles
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U
Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Instagram
Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK - Kiss and Make Up
Chet Baker - I fall in love too easily
H.E.R. - Best Part (Audio) ft. Daniel Caesar
Lauryn Hill - Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You
Mura Masa - Blu (Official Audio) ft. Damon Albarn
"Please Love Me Forever" Bobby Vinton
Lana Del Rey - Venice Bitch
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Wait a Minute! - Willow Smith
Chloe x Halle - Do It
Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Rose Instagram
BLACKPINK - 'Don't Know What To Do'
Wallows - Pleaser
The 1975 - By Your Side
Lil Uzi Vert - That Way
Bam Bam - Sister Nancy
All Tinted- Wolftyla
UMI - Remember Me
SUMMER- Brockhampton
EARFQUAKE- Tyler, the Creator
Mac Miller - Good News
Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Instagram
BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That'
Troye Sivan - Take Yourself Home
Kiana Ledé - Second Chances
QUIN, 6LACK - Mushroom Chocolate
NIKI - La La Lost You
Raveena - Headaches
Dominic Fike "3 Nights"
Mad at Me-Kiana Ledé
Joji - TEST DRIVE
Chris Brown, Young Thug - City Girls
