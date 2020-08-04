BLACKPINK’s Member’s Favourite Playlist & Song Of All The Members; Here's A List

BLACKPINK’s members recently revealed their favourite songs and albums to the Melon site, a website which originally keeps a track of all the songs and digital sales in Korea. The portal recently listed down the favourites songs of the popular girl group and the members Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa. The songs range from R&B to pop hits to Korean ballads. The members of BLACKPINK has a vivid taste in music as revealed in the list below.

Here are BLACKPINK's favourite songs as mentioned by Melon Music

Leader, vocalist of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Instagram

Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy (Audio)

Vince - 'ë¹„ìƒì‚¬íƒœ(EMERGENCY)' (Feat. Zion.T)

Pink Sweat$ - Honesty

HONNE - Day 1

Loren Gray - Cake

Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

Lauv-I Like Me Better

BIBI(ë¹„ë¹„) _ BINU(ë¹„ëˆ„)

Post Malone - Circles

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U

Rapper and visual of BLACKPINK’s Jennie's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Instagram

Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK - Kiss and Make Up

Chet Baker - I fall in love too easily

H.E.R. - Best Part (Audio) ft. Daniel Caesar

Lauryn Hill - Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You

Mura Masa - Blu (Official Audio) ft. Damon Albarn

"Please Love Me Forever" Bobby Vinton

Lana Del Rey - Venice Bitch

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Wait a Minute! - Willow Smith

Chloe x Halle - Do It

Vocalist and main dancer of BLACKPINK’s Rose's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Rose Instagram

BLACKPINK - 'Don't Know What To Do'

Wallows - Pleaser

The 1975 - By Your Side

Lil Uzi Vert - That Way

Bam Bam - Sister Nancy

All Tinted- Wolftyla

UMI - Remember Me

SUMMER- Brockhampton

EARFQUAKE- Tyler, the Creator

Mac Miller - Good News

Main dancer, rapper of BLACKPINK’s Lisa's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Instagram

BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That'

Troye Sivan - Take Yourself Home

Kiana Ledé - Second Chances

QUIN, 6LACK - Mushroom Chocolate

NIKI - La La Lost You

Raveena - Headaches

Dominic Fike "3 Nights"

Mad at Me-Kiana Ledé

Joji - TEST DRIVE

Chris Brown, Young Thug - City Girls

