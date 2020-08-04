Last Updated:

BLACKPINK’s Member’s Favourite Playlist & Song Of All The Members; Here's A List

BLACKPINK's playlist was released on the Korean media portals and the list of songs they listen to will surprise fans for sure. Here is a complete list.

Shrishaila Bhandary
BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’s members recently revealed their favourite songs and albums to the Melon site, a website which originally keeps a track of all the songs and digital sales in Korea. The portal recently listed down the favourites songs of the popular girl group and the members Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa. The songs range from R&B to pop hits to Korean ballads. The members of BLACKPINK has a vivid taste in music as revealed in the list below. 

Here are BLACKPINK's favourite songs as mentioned by Melon Music

Leader, vocalist of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Instagram 

  • Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy (Audio)

  • Vince - 'ë¹„ìƒì‚¬íƒœ(EMERGENCY)' (Feat. Zion.T)

  • Pink Sweat$ - Honesty

  • HONNE - Day 1

  • Loren Gray - Cake

  • Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

  • Lauv-I Like Me Better

  • BIBI(ë¹„ë¹„) _ BINU(ë¹„ëˆ„)

  • Post Malone - Circles

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U

Rapper and visual of BLACKPINK’s Jennie's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Instagram 

  • Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK - Kiss and Make Up

  • Chet Baker - I fall in love too easily

  • H.E.R. - Best Part (Audio) ft. Daniel Caesar

  • Lauryn Hill - Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You

  • Mura Masa - Blu (Official Audio) ft. Damon Albarn

  • "Please Love Me Forever" Bobby Vinton

  • Lana Del Rey - Venice Bitch

  • Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

  • Wait a Minute! - Willow Smith

  • Chloe x Halle - Do It

Vocalist and main dancer of BLACKPINK’s Rose's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Rose Instagram 

  • BLACKPINK - 'Don't Know What To Do'

  • Wallows - Pleaser

  • The 1975 - By Your Side

  • Lil Uzi Vert - That Way

  • Bam Bam - Sister Nancy

  • All Tinted- Wolftyla

  • UMI - Remember Me

  • SUMMER- Brockhampton

  • EARFQUAKE- Tyler, the Creator

  • Mac Miller - Good News

Main dancer, rapper of BLACKPINK’s Lisa's playlist

Image Credits: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Instagram 

  • BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That'

  • Troye Sivan - Take Yourself Home

  • Kiana Ledé - Second Chances

  • QUIN, 6LACK - Mushroom Chocolate

  • NIKI - La La Lost You

  • Raveena - Headaches

  • Dominic Fike "3 Nights"

  • Mad at Me-Kiana Ledé

  • Joji - TEST DRIVE

  • Chris Brown, Young Thug - City Girls

