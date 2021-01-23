BTS' Jungkook's Tattoo To Jennie's 25th Birthday; Here's A Weekly Round-up Of K-pops

Korean pop stars have gained a massive fan base across the world because of their singing and dancing skills. The pop stars made headlines every now and then this week. From BTS’ V clicking a group selfie with Baek Jong Won, Blackpink’s Jennie celebrating her birthday, to BTS’ Jungkook’s blonde hair Selca trending on Twitter, the internet has been blazing with these celeb’s updates. Take a look at the weekly round-up on the K-Pop stars' social media updates this week.

BTS’ V clicking a group selfie with Baek Jong Won

BTS is recognised as one of the top South Korean music bands who are followed by millions of fans all across the world. The music band has released several hit albums and the band is religiously followed by their fans and followers. Baek Jong Won is considered to be one of the top chefs in his country. Also an entrepreneur, Jong Won has gained massive popularity with his cooking skills. Recently, BTS shared a post featuring the band and the famous chef in the kitchen. One of the pictures was a selfie clicked by BTS’ V featuring all the band members along with the chef.

BTS' Jungkook's Tattoo

BTS' Jungkook's accidentally revealed his tattoos on the latest episode of BTS Run. In the episode, Jungkook casually rolled up the sleeves of his sweatshirt while cooking. It was then, his tattoo was revealed since it wasn't censored.

Blackpink’s Jennie rang her 25th birthday

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim celebrated her 25th birthday on January 16, 2021. The South Korean rapper-singer Jennie took to her official Instagram handle and thanked her fans and followers for showering her with flower bouquets on her special day. She shared a series of pictures of the huge flower bouquets she received from her loved ones. In her caption, Jennie wrote in Korean language, “Thank you so much, I don’t know where to start. I have the prettiest and most fragrant birthday in the world. Thanks to all of you”.

BTS 'Jungkook Selca' Trend on Twitter

On January 18, 2021, BTS’ official Naver website (South Korean search engine) put up some unseen selfies, also known as selcas. The agency uploaded the pictures of the septet from recent years. The post was also shared by the BigHit entertainment on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

