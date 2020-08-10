From BTS To BLACKPINK, Here's What K-pop Celebs Love To Gobble On; Watch Video

South Korea is known for three items that are spice, meat, and Kimchi! The land of Buldak ramyun and the original Mukbang nation has several food items to be explored. However, what stands out are the K-pop idols and the most common greeting, “Siksa Hassaseyeo?” which means, “Did you have food?” Even K-pop’s biggest stars are familiar with the phrase. Korean pop stars have their own Mukbangs or eating across several channels.

BTS members love Korean barbecue

For instance, Korean K-pop juggernaut BTS loves to eat Korean barbecue, which means meat set ablaze and cooked on the fire until the right consistency on the table. BTS, on several occasions, has been seen gorging on the dish. One of the first instances was when the group showed their love for food was the New Yang Nam Show. During the filming of the show, the group ate about US $590 or ₹44,210 Korean barbecue set. In the past, when the group was in NYC, the group ate Korean barbecue as a special menu. They have even had VLive videos while they were enjoying a barbecue session.

In an interview with Hanako magazine, BTS’ V revealed that he loves Ganjang-Gejang, a dish made with soy sauce and raw crab fermented with a sauce for a long time. The dish is best suited to eat with rice and some spicy Kimchi. Jimin, on the other hand, loves to eat Kimchi fried rice, as per the interview with Hanako.

BTS’ eldest team member Jin loves to cook as well as gobble all of it. He reportedly loves to eat Korean fried chicken. Leader RM and Jungkook have a thing for sweet items. On several occasions, Jungkook has been seen sipping on banana milk. Rappers Suga and J-Hope are big-time meat lovers, however, J-Hope also likes Japchae (thin glass noodles).

Watch BTS members gorge on some delicacies

BLACKPINK’s Rose foodie adventures

BLACKPINK’s Rose loves to eat and even gained a nickname after fans noticed her love for food. The Blinks call her foodie Chaeng which is derived from her Korean name Park Chae-young. During the reality show BLACKPINK House, she was busy eating while the rest were playing the games. During one of her show’s broadcast, she revealed that she loves everything and there is no exception.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa loves to Mukbang alone. During one of the reality shows, she was seen gorging on a bowl full of Korean delicacy. She was called as ‘gopchang queen’ for her love for meat.

Seventeen's Mingyu also loves to cook as well as discover new food items. During one of their show, Mingyu created Squid Burgers which were much appreciated by the rest of the members. He even was a part of Mingyu's Dinner Show, where he showed off the dishes. Here are some of his videos.

Promo image Credits: Screengrab from BTS Episode on YouTube, KOCOWA YouTube, BLACKPINK House