Blackpink's Lisa Declared The Global Brand Ambassador Of MAC Cosmetics

The K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Lisa has been declared as the global brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand MAC Cosmetics. In an interview with The Metro, Blackpink’s Lisa mentioned that she has always been a big fan of MAC Cosmetics. She added that she likes how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression that always gives her great confidence on stage.

Blackpink's Lisa talks about her love for MAC Cosmetics

Talking about being the global brand ambassador of MAC Cosmetics, she said that together with MAC cosmetics, she is excited to invite and empower the audience as they both have individuality and diversity at their core. Lisa Manoban will now be counted in the list of MAC Cosmetic Ambassadors like Chinese artist Lay Zhang of K-Pop boy group EXO and pop stars like Rosalia, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and RuPaul. In the interview with The Metro, Senior Vice President and Global Creative Director for MAC Cosmetics, Drew Elliot said that Lisa’s unparallei talent and bold fashion-forward style make her the perfect match for MAC.

He added that she is always confident and never the one to shy away from risks. He further mentioned that she embodies their commitment to individuality and self-expression above anything. Elliot ended the conversation by saying that they can’t wait for Lisa’s fans to see what she has in store for them through this MAC Cosmetics collaboration.

Lisa was questioned about how she felt when she was declared as the global brand ambassador of MAC Cosmetics. The singer said that she has been a huge fan of MAC and have been a loyal user for a long time so it's really a dream come true to have the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for the brand.

She added that it's an honour for her to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivalled expertise in makeup artistry. The singer mentioned that she is thrilled and looking forward to this journey. Blackpink's Lisa revealed that her first-ever makeup product from MAC Cosmetics was a lip product. She informed that she is a huge fan of MAC's lip products and loves playing around with the countless number of colours and textures to choose from to help her perfect her look.

