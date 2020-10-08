BLACKPINK’s 'Lovesick Girls' Slammed By Health Union For ‘sexualizing Nurses’; Fans React

BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls is amid major controversies after the girl groups’ member Jennie was seen wearing a nurse’s costume for the music video. For a few seconds, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seen in a sequence within a hospital, wearing a nurse’s attire. The Korean Health and Medical Workers Union made claims that the content sexualised nurses and did not show the profession in a good light.

BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls slammed but fans think otherwise

Fans of the group that is Blinks are reacting to the situation in their own way. Some of the followers of the group resorted to social media to defend the group. The fans were of the opinion that the clips are ‘not sexualised’ as BLACKPINK's Jennie is not wearing any revealing outfits.

Check out fan reactions on the incident-

Jennie's outfit wasn't even that revealing and she was literally just sitting down. Knetzs with their problematic standard and mindset that even an outfit becomes an issue.



“Cause everybody sees what they wanna see, it’s easier to judge me than to believe” -BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/mvQKliJLbU — Anne (@_akiiii22) October 6, 2020

so korea probably banned the mv bc jennie wore this outfit for 5 secs for one line "no doctor can help me i'm lovesick" bc its "sexualization"?? it's not even revealing. where was this energy when girls gen actually wore sexy nurse outfits? and when jk wore a police uniform? pic.twitter.com/rKJZlrCFhh — stream lovesick girls (@plsjisoo) October 6, 2020

Dear YGE and to the new CEO,



please don't edit it out. There is no wrong with what Jennie is wearing. This is from a perspective of a nurse, myself. Please stand on what you believe and don't bend down to people who loves to mock and criticized you. @ygent_official https://t.co/Z7Dt8uVHyY — ABBEY (@cozzabbey) October 6, 2020

not a blink and not fond of them but,, just because jennie is a slim woman in a nurse outfit doesn't mean she's sexualizing it. where's the correlation, the lyrics are literally about heartbreak 😭 https://t.co/ZZCneqoOQl — moon⁷ | ia cuz 📚 (@giveme_afilter) October 6, 2020

YGE react on BLACKPINK's Jennie's outfit

The group's representative agency YGE has made a statement regarding the claims that the video is not made with any specific intentions. The work is pure, independent art. According to the latest report in Koreaboo, the representative agency is going to delete the contents soon. It revealed a statement to the press.

The statement read, “We have decided to delete all scenes that show the nurse uniform in the music video and will be replacing the music video with the edited version ASAP. We spent a long time preparing for this music video and we didn’t expect a controversy such as this to happen as we did not have any specific intentions. We feel a heavy sense of responsibility about this issue and we apologize to all the nurses that felt uncomfortable because of this. We once again express our sincere respect to all the medical staff who are working for the health of the people. Thank you.”

Lovesick Girls music video details

The Korean girl group released the much-awaited album under the title The Album on October 2, 2020. Along with the album, the group accompanied the release with Lovesick Girls music video. The music video made record views for a Korean girl group after its release. BLACKPINK recently collaborated with Selena Gomez with Ice Cream. The singer was seen in the official music video of BLACKPINK.

Watch the music video

