Blackpink's Jennie Woos Fans With Her Performance And More In Her Latest Vlog

With great success, BLACKPINK recently completed their first-ever THE SHOW online concert. Jennie performed her solo single SOLO on THE SHOW, much to the joy of BLINKS. SOLO is hip-hop, dance-pop and EDM track that, after a breakup, talks about liberation. Jennie recently reached a super milestone and became YouTube's most-subscribed Korean Female Solo Artist. She posted her first vlog, three weeks ago, which gave her fans a deeper glimpse into her life. It was her recent video, however, which really got everyone's attention.

The video starts with Blackpink's Jennie practising the choreography with the choreographer intensely. One will see the crew, choreographers and Jennie undertaking all the COVID-19 precautions and wearing a mask while practising. At first, she practised solo with the choreographer, and then with the rest of the crew. Not only do you get a sneak peek into the hardworking nature of Jennie, but also her goofy side, which she sometimes does not reveal. With the dance choreographer and staff post rehearsals too.

Jennie micro-managed everything that had to do with her solo performance. From going through her lines and working with the staff, she ensured that the preparation for SOLO was smooth sailing. She also thanked the staff personally for their hard work. Watch Jennie's vlog below.

The video's comment section was full of sweet and adorable posts for Jennie. One user wrote, "Yg family is the best FAM ever....like the jokes they make with the staff members and more, just shows how much they love each otherâ¤â¤ and Jennie is such a Queen ...she just made my day”. Another one commented, " The way Jennie Unnie smiles it makes my heart melts like a Melting Ice". One more comment on the video reads, " The way Jennie smile when monitoring rosé solo pics, yess we love a supportive best friend”. However, it was not just the comment section that was flooded, Twitter and other social media platforms were also flooded with several comments about the video. Check out a few comments below:

