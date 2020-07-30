BTS Wins 4th RIAJ With 'Lights' While BLACKPINK Makes Maiden Entry With 'Kill This Love'

K-pop juggernauts BTS and BLACKPINK have once again set newer records. This time with BTS' Lights and BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love have made it into the certified hits of Japan. The two groups albums are a hit with the Japanese listeners and achieved RIAJ certification which had only a few Korean artists in the list.

BTS’ 'Lights' and BLACKPINK’s 'Kill This Love' set new records

Early in 2020, the Recording Industry Association of Japan or RIAJ has initiated a certification system that will trace the online streaming of all genres in the Japanese market. This is an addition to the pre-existing system which marks the shipments and digital sales across the Japanese market. As per the new certification system, the songs will be given the title of silver RIAJ once the songs hit 30 million streams, followed by the golden RIAJ if the songs cross 50 million streams online and the platinum RIAJ if the songs hit 100 million in online streams.

In recent RIAJ certification, BTS’ Lights, which is a Japanese original and BLACKPINK’s 2019 hit Kill This Love achieved the silver RIAJ certifications. The two songs are a 2019 release. This comes after the Korean acts managed to cross the 30 million mark. This is not the first time that BTS has received a RIAJ but the fourth time. The group has crossed the silver certification for DNA, Boy With Luv and their cult hit Fake Love. The group has, at all the four times, crossed the 30 million mark within months of its release in Japan alone. Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS is the only Korean male artist to achieve this feat. BTS’ Lights is the only original Japanese album by the band to receive the certification as well, as per reports.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love is the group's maiden certification under RIAJ. Apart from this BLACKPINK recently released their single How You Like That which reportedly managed to make over five Guinness World Records in terms of views. BLACKPINK is the only Korean girl group with so many records under their name. BTS, on the other hand, released their fourth Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey with several songs sung and co-written by the group.

