BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shows She Is A Big Supporter Of (G)I-DLE’s Minnie; See Post

South Korean girl group called (G)I-DLE’s Minnie recently shared a post thanking her buddy Lisa from the popular Kpop group BLACKPINK. Lisa and Minnie have often shared their support for each other. While Minnie is currently busy filming Netflix series called So Not Worth It, Lisa sent a food truck to her as a gift. Minnie then took to Instagram to shower her gratitude and support for Lisa by posing in front of the truck.

Blackpink's Lisa sends a food truck for (G)I-DLE’s Minnie

The food truck in front of which Minnie was posing had a message in the Korean language which read, "Minnie! Destroy the world! Please take good care of my friend Minnie. – Lisa.” While another statement read, “Please enjoy” and “Keep it up, Minnie!” Minnie then took to Instagram to thank Lisa and called her a "big supporter". She then shared a thread of pics in front of the food truck and also mentioned that the food was delicious.

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean multinational girl group which consists of six members. (G)I-DLE's members are Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. The Kpop group debuted in 2018, with their first EP called I Am, with its hit single titled Latata. (G)I-DLE's Minnie's Instagram often showcases pics from behind the scenes of the band and their performances as well as Minnie's pics with her friends from the music industry.

According to Heraldpop, (G)I-DLE recently signed with an American record label called Republic Records to pursue their music into the U.S. marketplace. According to Korea Economic Daily, the group (G)I-DLE's 2020 album titled Dumdi Dumdi became extremely successful and also broke all the sales records to become the second best selling girl group single album of all time. According to Star Daily News, (G)I-DLE is also the first Kpop group to be interviewed by Forbes China.

Meanwhile (G)I-DLE's fellow Thai buddy Lisa from Blackpink is on a career-high as their Kpop group is currently the most successful Kpop groups of all time. Recently, Blackpink shared The Invitation teaser which indicated that they were going to conduct their first online concert called YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show. Their show is scheduled to be live-streamed on YouTube on December 27 at 2 pm KST (i.e. 10:30 am IST).

