BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' Tops The ITunes Charts In 57 Countries Already; Read Details

BLACKPINK has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. Earlier they released their first collab with Selena Gomez called Ice Cream which topped the charts globally. Now the title track from their latest album, Lovesick Girls has topped the charts at #1 position. Here's what this is about.

The Album, which is their debut full-length album, released early on October 2. However, within the next day, that is October 3, the title track from the album Lovesick Girls has topped the charts in 57 countries, according to reports of YG Entertainment. The song quickly rose to the #1 position in countries like the United States, Mexico, Spain, France, Japan, China, Thailand and many more.

Meanwhile, on October 3, just 18 hours after its official release, BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls crossed 50 million views. Other songs from BLACKPINK's The Album also entered worldwide iTunes top charts. These are Bet You Wanna featuring Cardi B, Pretty Savage and Love To Hate Me.

BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls music video shows the members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa going through their own share of heartbreaks. They are grieving inside a car, running through empty fields, running through fields or simply sitting on a window sill. However, by the time the chorus plays, the girls are seen dancing together while the lyrics turn hopeful saying "We were born to be alone, But why we still looking for love".

BLACKPINK's collaborations

Only a few weeks ago, BLACKPINK released their song Ice Cream in collaboration with Selena Gomez. The K-pop band seemed very excited for the project as did Selena. The song topped the charts in no time and is still reigning among the top positions in many countries. The song has a more retro vibe to it with the visuals mostly revolving around a pink ice cream truck.

Other than this, BLACKPINK's song Bet You Wanna also had a collaboration with the American rapper Cardi B. They had also shared the stage with Lady Gaga. The song they collaborated on was Gaga's Chromatica album's song, Sour Candy.

