BLACKPINK To Release Their New Single Featuring A Secret Artist In August; Read Details

The prominent K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has now geared up for the release of their new single. As per the latest updates released by the girl band, their new single will have a secret artist featuring in it. BLACKPINK’s parent company, took to Twitter, to announce the release of their new single.

BLACKPINK’s new single

YG Entertainment released the teaser poster of the song featuring all the members of the girl band which includes Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. Not only that but the teaser poster also showcases all of them sporting a vibrant look. The poster aptly gives out retro vibes and is surely exciting for the fans of the K-pop band.

Along with it, the tweet shared by YG Entertainment also sees “Featuring?” written in bold. While the featured artist’s identity is kept hidden, the announcement has surely made fans go gaga over the news. As soon as the BLACKPINK’s teaser poster was dropped fans began to speculate who will be the featuring artist.

Fans' reactions:

The tweet has successfully garnered anticipation for the upcoming single of the band. While many are excited for the band to drop their new single, others feel that the news is very unusual and “out of the blue”. A few fans think that the featuring artist is none other than Ariana Grande. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

ITS ARIANA ISNT IT- — ًreni 🧽 (@KTHK0RE) July 23, 2020

SO SUDDEN OMG 😭🎉 — 채라이언나이즈 ROSÉ (@RoseannexDays) July 23, 2020

THIS IS SO OUR OF THE BLUEEE — 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓮𝔂 (@daveyblink) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s recently released pre-single ‘How You Like That’ has already broken several records. As per media reports that have surfaced online, the song has set five Guinness World Records. The music video of ‘How You like That’ reportedly garnered 86.3 million views within just the first day of its release. It has now reportedly become the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours. It has also become the most viewed YouTube video by a K-pop band in 24 hours.

Watch ‘How You Like That’ here:

As per media reports, it is also stated that YouTube has confirmed that the live premiere of the song has reached 1.66 million peaks, concurrent viewers. It has subsequently garnered the band two more record titles for most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube & most viewers for the premiere of a music video. On the professional front, BLACKPINK recently featured on the Sour Candy track of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica.

