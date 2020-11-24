BLACKPINK's Online Concert On The Way? After BTS, Is The Girl Band Reuniting With Fans?

On Monday, November 23, BLACKPINK took social media by storm after posing a fresh teaser video. Although the K-pop all-girl band did not specify the details of the project, many are speculating that the band is about to launch an online concert for their fan army. Titled as ‘BLACKPINK around the world’ the post essays that it is going to launch soon.

BLACKPINK – Around The World

The short clip shared by the group features a montage of location coordinates, launch timings, city names including Paris, Seoul, Mumbai, Jakarta and more. The video features a background score of their hit single ‘How You Like That’. The clip concludes with a majestic image of the globe which is topped with a pink jewelled crown. In the background, the voices of fans applauding the group can be heard clearly.

The details of the video were not released by the band which has led to the rise of several speculations. Many fans think that after BTS’ hit virtual concert, even BLACKPINK has something similar in store for them. Check out the teaser video here:

Fans react:

Fans were quick to react on the video shared by the all-girl band. While seemed confused, others have already declared that an ‘Online concert is coming soon’. Many fans were also seen hailing the visuals of the teaser. Here’s taking a quick look at what fans had to say about BLACKPINK around the world:

Previously, K-pop band BTS organised their second virtual concert, Map Of the Soul: ON: E, after Bang Bang Con: The Live. The septet did not meet their Fan army owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and several of their concerts were also postponed or stood cancelled. Hence, to reunite with fans BTS hosted a two-day virtual concert which emerged out to be massively successful.

The band performed almost 23 songs and even played VCRs which featured incredible visuals and concepts. They were seen dancing to their classic hits like Dope, Dynamite and No More Dream. Now with this BLACKPINK video, fans are thinking it is the band’s way to enable themselves to connect with their fans virtually.

