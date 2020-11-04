BTS' Virtual Concert Act Was Choreographed By Nicky Anderson, See His Emotional Post

The popular K-pop boy band BTS last month wrapped up their successful two-day virtual concert namely Map of the Soul: ON:E. Not only was the concert joined by millions of fans, but it also generated enormous revenue for the band. Besides the iconic performances of the septet, fans were also mesmerised by the solo acts featured during the concert, one of them being Park Jimin’s Filter act. Now, Choreographer Nicky Anderson, took to Instagram, to unveil that the Filter act was set by him.

ALSO READ| Jungkook Expresses Concern Over BTS Group Disbanding, Says He 'keeps Worrying A Lot'

Nicky Anderson’s revelation

Sharing numerous behind-the-scenes stills of the performance, the dancer went on to reveal that all the rumours about him choreographing the act were ‘true’. Expressing his emotions, Nick couldn’t find words to describe his feeling while making the revelation. The dancer also expressed that he was incredibly happy to work for someone who he was a huge fan of. Check out the post shared by Nicky Anderson here:

Yup, the rumors were true. I choreographed on @bts.bighitofficial - Filter😍

Words can’t describe how emotional I got when I saw the amazing Park Jimin execute my steps SO beautifully! Kinda surreal to be working for someone, who you are a fan of - but it also makes me give all I got and to push my limits beyond <3

huge shout out to the choreographers of @bts.bighitofficial & @_cjsalvador for the collaboration on putting this piece together so well. I love working with you❤️

ALSO READ| BTS' BE Concept Photos Featuring Jimin Makes ARMY Call Him "the Most Beautiful Flower"

About BTS’ Map of the Soul: ON:E

BTS’ Map of the Soul: ON:E was the group’s second virtual concert after Bang Bang Con: The Live. The seven-member band haven’t met their Fan army since February. Owing to the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several concerts of BTS were either postponed or stood cancelled. Hence, to reunite with their fans, BTS hosted the two-day concert which enabled them to connect virtually. The BTS performed almost 23 songs and even played VCRs which featured different concepts and incredible visuals. They danced to their classic hits like No More Dream, Dope and also delivered performances like Dynamite. The band also revisited some last album releases by putting up acts on Butterfly, Truth Untold and many more.

ALSO READ| K-pop Band BTS Announces Title Of Lead Song 'Life Goes On' From Upcoming Album

ALSO READ| 'BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E' Virtual Concert Generates Enormous Revenue; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.