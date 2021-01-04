Blake Shelton Faces Backlash For His Latest Single Titled 'Minimum Wage'; Know Why?

Blake Shelton has received severe backlash due to the contents of her new song. Blake Shelton's new song is titled as Minimum Wage. Minimum Wage's lyrics are essentially about the artist's love for his fiance, Gwen Stefani, who is of 51 years of age as of this writing. As per an articlew on Page Six, a part of the lyrics of Blake Shelton's new song, has caused a furore over social media. The part of the Minimum Wage lyrics that reads, "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage" has ellicited the following reactions from the Twitterati.

The reactions:

Is Blake Shelton singing about being on minimum wage? What is happening #NewYearsEve @nbc — chandler smith (@cyranodebuffalo) January 1, 2021

Hi! I just think it was tone deaf and out of touch with what is happening in this country. I wouldn’t say I was “offended” in the sense that I had to cry about it or something. People are allowed to criticize dumb things — chandler smith (@cyranodebuffalo) January 3, 2021

No, he is comparing how the love he receives from his soon to be wife makes him feel incredible and that it is enough to lift a man's spirit. #BlakeShelton — Rev. Johnny Blumpkin (@BlumpkinShow) January 3, 2021

Lol yeah I understood the song, Reverend. — chandler smith (@cyranodebuffalo) January 3, 2021

Are people going to find yet ANOTHER reason to be offended? What is happening #EnoughIsEnough — Patricia Dodds (@pixidust28) January 3, 2021

As per an article on Yahoo.com, Gwen Stefani's brother is the one who directed the said music video. The song and the music video of Minimum Wage came as a surprise to the fans of Shelton, who, as per Page Six, released the song alongside Carlson Grey in order to ring in the New Year. A snippet of a live performance by Shelton himself can be found below.

A Snippet from Shelton's live performance:

About Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met in 2014, as per a report on Billboard.com. Sometime later, the duo sparked dating rumorss after Stefani released a picture of herself with the now 44-year-old singer. The image was simply accompanied by a heart emoji in the captions section, which actually gave rise to the reports. Since then, the two have allegedly been through a lot of ups and downs and now, as of this writing, are getting ready for their marriage.

