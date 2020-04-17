Bob Dylan Drops New Song 'I Contain Multitudes'; Leaves Fans Awestruck

Bob Dylan recently surprised his fans with a new song which is I Contain Multitudes. The song has parts of it taken from Walt Whitman’s epic poem Song Of Myself. The song has been receiving a lot of appreciation for its tune and lyrics. Fans are also loving the timing as most people are following home quarantine.

Bob Dylan releases a new song

Bob Dylan surprised his fans with a new song on April 17, 2020. The song was released without a prior notice, which has turned out to be a pleasant surprise for the people who love listening to his music. He had also released the song A Murder Most Foul, last month, which was 17-minutes long and is still being spoken about. I Contain Multitudes has catchy and yet unsettling lyrics which are being talked about. The mention of Anne Frank and Indiana Jones has made the piece even more soothing to the ears. The 78-year-old is referring to the poem Song Of Myself which was written by Walt Whitman. The deep lyrics and the husky and soothing voice of Bob Dylan are just what the people need in these difficult times. Have a look at the song from YouTube here.

Bob Dylan’s I Contain Multitudes being loved by people

Bob Dylan's latest song is being appreciated by people all over the internet. People can be seen talking about how they love the new song and cannot get enough of it. A number of musicians have also started making covers on the beautiful piece.

Having trouble sleeping lately not because of pandemic fears but because I don’t want to miss a new #BobDylan song.https://t.co/PlSs9uXLlO — Bob Dylan Notes (@bob_notes) April 17, 2020

#BobDylan is getting me through this period.



Bob Dylan - I Contain Multitudes (Official Audio) https://t.co/C6f1K5v2MT via @YouTube — Marcus Marsden (@MarcusMarsden) April 17, 2020

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Bob Dylan)

