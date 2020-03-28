Bob Dylan Releases New Song 'Murder Most Foul', Track Inspired By John F Kennedy’s Death

Much to the happiness of his fans, Bob Dylan had released his new song on March 27, 2020. The track is titled as Murder Most Foul and it also happens to be the longest track recorded by Bob Dylan as its duration includes 16 minutes 57 seconds. Bob Dylan has unveiled Murder Most Foul after almost 8 years.

Bob Dylan announced about the track on social media

Bob Dylan's last track was The Tempest which was released in the year 2012. Bob Dylan took to his social media to announce the release of Murder Most Foul. Check out Bob Dylan's tweet.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

However, Bob Dylan also mentioned in the announcement that he has recorded the song, Murder Most Foul a 'while back'. According to media reports, it is, however, unclear when Bob Dylan must have begun recording for Murder Most Foul. Reportedly, one of Bob's representatives also revealed to an esteemed publication that apart from Bob's announcement about Murder Most Foul on his social media, there are no other details about the track.

Murder Most Foul speaks of John F Kennedy's assassination

Murder Most Foul consists of some intricate details about former US President John F Kennedy's assassination. John F Kennedy was assassinated in the year 1963. The first lyrics of Murder Most Foul itself speaks about the gruesome manner of John F Kennedy's death.

The lyrics speak clearly of John F Kennedy's assassination and says that 'being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb, they blew off his head while he was still in the car.' Speaking further about John F Kennedy's death, the track also says 'shot down like a dog in board daylight.' Bob also made some subtle references to the pop culture of the 1960s which will take the viewers on a trip down the memory lane.

