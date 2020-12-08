Bob Dylan Sells His Discography To Universal Music; Company Calls It 'a Great Honour'

On December 7, 2020, Universal Music Publishing Group took to their Twitter handle and shared the news that they had purchased Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog. According to Washington Post, he also signed over the rights and royalties to more than 600 songs in a blockbuster deal which is worth at least nine figures. Bob retained the rights to all his iconic songs such as Like a Rolling Stone, Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, Tangled Up in Blue, and many more. According to the reports, UMPG negotiated the deal directly with Dylan.

Universal Music 'welcomes' Bob Dylan

It's with great honor we welcome @BobDylan to the UMPG family.



We look forward to working with Bob & the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists & songwriters around the world.



↳ https://t.co/87BSCavXv6 pic.twitter.com/S587S2ycl9 — Universal Music Publishing Group (@UMPG) December 7, 2020

Many of Bob’s fans appreciated the 79-year-old rock icon. A user commented, “We’ll be keeping a keen eye out for the new rides @UniNewsToday! Also, Masters of War & Maggie’s Farm ringtones for our phones!”. Another fan wrote, “Hopefully passing on his Experience to newer generations”. A user complimented him, “Well done, y’all” while another one just dropped a red heart.

We'll be keeping a keen eye out for the new rides @UniNewsToday! Also, Masters Of War & Maggie's Farm ringtones for our phones! pic.twitter.com/0gyuBwdd8B — Casket Arts Building (@casketart_3) December 7, 2020

Hopefully passing on his Experience to newer generations. — Villanthropy (@IBM3081D) December 7, 2020

As per the reports in Washington Post, UMPG will be collecting income on Bob’s songwriting roster, from his debut album in the year 1962 to the latest one Rough and Rowdy Ways. Until now, the Nobel laureate’s music has appeared in several movies such as Watchmen, The Big Lebowski, Dazed and Confused and Bad Santa 2. The report also said that the terms of the deal announced by the company on December 7, were not made public.

According to Washington Post, UMPG’s chief executive Jody Gerson expressed his gratitude saying that it is both a privilege and a responsibility to represent the work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time. He further stated that they are looking forward to work with Bob and his team. They would ensure his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters across all the other countries.

Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the greatest songwriters of all time. He has also been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 2016 for creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition. The iconic singer has also published eight drawing and painting books and his work has been exhibited in major art galleries.

Universal Music Publishing Group is considered one of the biggest companies in the music industry. However, the company got affected in the second quarter. It has worn the pandemic period well due to its streaming business. In October, as per the reports by Business Wire, Vivendi, UMPG’s French parent company announced that the company generated more than $1 billion in streaming revenue in the first nine months of this year.

