Bob Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changin' Handwritten Lyrics Go On Sale For $.2.2 Million

Bob Dylan has an extensive body of work in popular music including folk, country and gospel. One of the most celebrated songs by Bob Dylan is undoubtedly The Times They Are-A Changin track which released back in 1964. Now it is revealed that handwritten lyrics of The Times They Are-A Changin by Bob Dylan is going on sale for an asking price of $ 2.2 million.

The Times They Are A-Changin lyrics on sale

Moments in Time is a renowned autograph dealing company which operates from Los Angeles. The owner of Moments in Time, Gary Zimet shared that the one-page lyrics for The Times They Are-A Changin including changes and scribbles is being sold by an anonymous private collector. The lyrics were previously owned by Bob Dylan's current manager, Jeff Rossen.

Gary Zimet also revealed that the lyrics are not up for auction but instead on a first-come-first-served basis. The Times They Are A-Changing was originally written back in 1963 and is regarded as one of the best songs from Dylan's discography. Besides this, lyrics for Bob Dylan's songs like Subterranean Homesick Blues and Lay Lady Lay are also up for sale for $1.2 million and $ 650,000 respectively. Zimet believes that other songs are not as iconic as The Times They Are-A Changin, thus have a lower selling price.

On the other hand, Bob Dylan recently released his latest 17-minute track titled Murder Most Foul after almost an eight-year break from releasing new music. The song encompasses the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The song has quickly become a fan-favourite garnering over 3.2 million views on YouTube. Check out the Murder Most Foul below -

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

