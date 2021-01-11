Bob Marley's Daughter Cedella Refutes Rumours Of Rita Marley's Death, Shares Video

The internet can have the wrong information going around sometimes, and in the last few days, there was news that Bob Marley’s wife Rita has passed away. However, this is not true and the singer’s eldest daughter Cedella took to her Facebook page yesterday and shared a video with her mother, in order to rubbish the rumours. Read further ahead and take a look at the video here.

Bob Marley’s daughter refutes news of Rita Marley’s death

The news of Rita Marley passing away had been going around on the internet recently, but it has been cleared that that wasn’t true. Bob Marley and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella took to her Facebook on January 10, 2021, to share a video with her mom as they jammed to some Bob Marley music playing on the radio. The video of the mom and daughter duo was indeed adorable as the two wished everyone a Good Morning and were in the best of spirits.

The 37-second video on Cedella’s social media profile saw her and her 74-year-old mother, as Cedella wore a mask and asked Rita to wish everyone a good morning while the two grooved to some Bob Marley music playing in the background. “Good morning, good morning, good morning. Mummy Say good morning Mummy”, says Cedella and then turns the camera to her mother. Rita says Good Morning to everyone and also says I love you in a muffled voice, which was caused by a stroke in 2016, that affected the 74-year-old’s muscles on one side of her face and her clarity of speaking.

Rita looked as good as ever as her skin-glowed and she flaunted some fancy sunglasses when the camera went back to her. Cedella said, ''She loves you’ and Rita nods in reply to it. The caption to the video read, “Jamming wid Rita Marley on this beautiful day. Tune into Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on Sirius XM for good music and better vibes”. Bob Marley and Alfarita Constania Anderson married in 1966 and is the mother of 4 out of 11 children of Bob Marley, Cedella being the couple eldest daughter.

