Bobby Shmurda's Gang Associate Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison, On Parole

Brooklyn based rapper Rowdy Rebel was recently released from prison on Tuesday. A recent report by Vulture says that he was being held by New York state prison after he had pleaded guilty on the charge of criminal possession of a weapon and drugs in September 2016. Other rappers that were also prosecuted in the same trial were rappers - Bobby Shmurda and Nicholas McCoy. Read ahead to know more about their case

Why was Rowdy Rebel in prison?

Rowdy Rebel, whose real name is Chad Marshall, will stay on parole till 2025. Many reports added that if the rapper was to get in any trouble, he could face more prison time, i.e. another lockup. In September 2016, 21 people were arrested after they were all caught with possession of drugs and guns. The names of many of these members have been hidden by the state.

Rowdy Rebel's controversy

Rowdy Rebel at the time of his hearing was sentenced to six-seven years of jail time and has now served about four years. In Rowdy's trail, the state mentioned that Rowdy Rebel, Bobby Shmurda & Nicholas McCoy, were a part of 'East Flatbush gang' called GS9. The state further claimed that the three rappers and their gang members used to often engage in 'protracted turf battle with multiple rivals'. The 'turf battles' lasted from January 2013 to October 2014.

New York City’s narcotics prosecutor was also present at the case hearing and added that Rowdy was in the ownership of a loaded ' 9mm pistol near Quad Recording Studios, near Times Square, on December 17, 2014'. This also tied him to the July 27, 2014 incident when members of gang open fired on a rival group. This evidence also helped the state prosecute the rapper.

Bobby Shmurda is also currently in prison for six years and has been denied parole for quite some time now. If reports are to be believed, the rapper won't be able to gain parole till December 11, 2021. Bobby had also added that the weapons in his house were only for protection and that he was just being 'young & stupid', reported Vulture.

