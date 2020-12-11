What Happened To Zoey Dollaz? Find Out If The Rapper Has Been Hospitalised

Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to express concern about Rapper Zoey Dollaz after news surfaced that the rapper had been shot multiple times while he was in Miami. A report in The Sun-Sentinel states that the Miami rapper is in stable condition. Zoey Dollaz was a Haitian-American rapper known for songs like Blow A Check and Moonwalk. He is signed to rapper Future’s Freebandz record label. Read on to know, “What happened to Zoey Dollaz?”

What happened to Zoey Dollaz?

Elvis Milord, who goes by the stage name Zoey Dollaz, was shot while he was on his way to Booby Trap, a Miami strip club. The report Sun-Sentinel report further reveals that there was no word on a suspect or motive in the shooting. However, no response came as media outlets tried to reach the rapper’s spokesperson for comments. Later the Rapper's manager reportedly revealed that Dollaz had been at a birthday party and was followed onto the causeway, where he was shot five times.

Upon some research, it was found that Milord’s Instagram story showed he was in the studio recording music Wednesday night. He then headed off to celebrate model Teyana Taylor’s 30th birthday in Miami. He was accompanied by P. Diddy, Trina, ASAP Ferg, and a few dozen other people. However, the rapper was shot five times when was on his way home from the party.

Dollaz was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment following the incident. After the news about the incident spread on the internet, many fans and famous personalities expressed shock. Rapper LilYachty took to Twitter to offer his prayers for the injured Zoey Dollaz.

Zoey Dollaz's net worth

A report in Celebrity net worth has estimated that the Rapper's net worth is somewhere around $1 million to $5 million. Most of his wealth comes from his hit songs and albums. The Haitian-American rapper came to fame in 2015 with the hit Blow a Check. His song Post & Delete with Chris Brown has garnered over 10 million YouTube views.

Zoey Dollaz's Instagram

From his Instagram handle, it is clear that the Rapper spent a lot of time in his hometown of Haiti. He had posted several pictures with kids from his hometown in October 2020. The rapper was known to be giving money away to poor and destitute families in Haiti. Here are some of the posts from his Instagram handle.

Image Source: Rapper Zoey Dollaz (Instagram)

