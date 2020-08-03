Ryan Breaux Passes Away Due To A Car Accident Along With Classmate Ezekiel Bishop

Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux reportedly met with an accident alongside his classmate Ezekial Bishop. Both of them have lost their lives in the accident, according to reports. Read on to know more about this story:

Ryan Breaux passes away in car accident with classmate

On Sunday, a memorial was held for Ryan Breaux and Ezekial Bishop, after the two met an untimely demise due to a car accident. According to reports, officials responded to a smoke cloud around midnight near Skelton Canyon Circle. The vehicle was totally covered in flames, reportedly, and the two were pronounced dead.

ALSO READ | Snoop Dogg Once Planned Diss Track For Suge Knight And Death Row

The car was severely damaged after it hit a tree, and was cut in half due to the impact, reports state. Paris Brosnan took to his official social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for the deceased. He took to his official Instagram handle and wrote that his brother was very talented and had a 'heart of gold'. He also stated that his brother, who passed away in the accident, always used to be 'full of energy' and had an 'infectious smile'.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma's 'Thriller' Trailer, Featuring Apsara Rani, Released; Watch



Brosnan also wrote that Breaux could lift people’s spirit and was always an 'authentic friend'. He wrote, “To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew”.

ALSO READ | 'Basic Instinct 2' Ending Explained: The Secret Murderer Revealed

He penned this heartfelt note saying that Breaux had just started and had a long way to go. He further added that the two will always have a special place in his heart. He further wrote, “You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you.”

Brosnan concluded his letter saying, “Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late-night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever.”

ALSO READ | Demi Moore Opens Up About Learning To Love Yourself; Read Here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.