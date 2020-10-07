Evanescence's Amy Lee Reveals They Were Forced To Put Male Vocalist On 'Bring Me To Life'

Amy Lee, who is the lead singer of her rock band Evanescence, revealed in an interview with Forty-Five about her band's starting days when they were just debuting with their first album 17 years ago. Amy Lee mentioned that the record label that was associated with their album Fallen had forced Evanescence to use a male vocalist in their song Bring Me to Life. Read on to know what Amy Lee said during the time when her band was just about to release their first album.

ALSO READ| Evanescence: Top Chartbusters From The American Rock Band

Amy Lee speaks about her band Evanescence early days

Amy Lee mentioned that their record label was adamant on using a male vocalist in their band, stating that they needed a male voice in the song for more relatability. The singer, who is 38 now, stated that 17 years ago, their record label had forced them to have a male vocalist for fulltime as otherwise, a female lead song would have been considered too alien by the audience.

However, the band came to a compromise with the record label which then meant that they only had to use male vocals only for one song, so they chose a guest vocalist for the part. The part was then sung by Paul McCoy in the song Bring Me To Life. She then stated that she is thankful that she stood up for herself at that time, but she also wished that she should have tried harder. The song Bring Me To Life was then released in 2003 and was the first single from their album called Fallen. The song became a massive hit across the rock music lovers. The rock band Evanescence currently has band members including Amy Lee, Troy McLahorn, Jen Majura, Tim McCord and Will Hunt in their band.

ALSO READ| Employee Of A Grocery Store Entertains Customers With Her Melodious Voice | Watch

Evanescence's songs in 2020

The rock band Evanescence released their new upcoming single called Use My Voice. Evanescence's new song, Use My Voice features multiple guest appearances from popular singers. Use My Voice featured Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen, Sharon Den Adel, and Lindsey Stirling as guest appearances. Evanescence's latest song was produced by Nick Raskulinecz. The song Use My Voice is the third single from Evanescence's upcoming album, The Bitter Truth (BMG). In fact, The Bitter Truth (BMG) will be Evanescence's first collection of new original music in nine years.

ALSO READ| My Chemical Romance Is Back: American Rock Band Reunites After 6 Years

ALSO READ| Jon Bon Jovi Wants Richie Sambora Back In The Band Only If He "gets His Life Together"

Promo Image courtesy: Evanescence YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.