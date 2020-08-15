Employee Of A Grocery Store Entertains Customers With Her Melodious Voice | Watch

A supermarket worker has created a lot of buzz on social media for entertaining her customers with her melodious voice. Lily Taylor-Ward who is 24 years old works at Lidl in Sandiacre, Derbyshire. According to reports, Lily was chosen by Captain Sir Tom Moore's family to perform classic songs for him on his 100th birthday.

Lily surprising people with her talent

Lily has uploaded her singing videos on her own Facebook account and they have gone viral, leaving netizens in complete awe. The 7 minutes long video begins with Lily introducing herself to the audience. As the video moves further, she sings two songs- Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life and Eva Cassidy’s Songbird. Surprising the netizens with her beautiful voice, the video has invited over 4.5K views.

Stunned by Lily's singing the video has managed to gather 182 reactions and 74 comments. Touched by Lily's talent, one person wrote, "Beautiful lily once again of many sets you have done to entertain us during this pandemic X". Another person commented, "Fabulous such a great voice and such a happy young lady. Beautiful sole xx". Netizens bombarded the comment section with praises for the young singer.

According to reports, Lilly started by singing outside the supermarket during the weekly Thursday night in order to entertain the tired customers waiting in the queue. However, after she showcased her talent, people were impressed and they changed their regular supermarket in order to listen to her melodious voice. That is how Lily made it a regular thing and now she uploads a video of her performance for her followers, creating buzz on the internet.

