Jon Bon Jovi Wants Richie Sambora Back In The Band Only If He "gets His Life Together"

Jon Bon Jovi has some thoughts about Richie Sambora’s 2013 departure from the band. In a recent interview, Jon opened up about how he wants Richie to be a part of their band only if he gets his “life together”. Richie Sambora in a different interview claimed that he was not happy with the way Jon led the band over the years.

Jon Bon Jovi wants Richie Sambora to get his “life together”

Bon Jovi is considered to be one of the most successful American bands. Since they formed in 1983, the band has delivered several hits and chartbusters. Apart from the change in their music, Bon Jovi also lost its bassist Alec John as he was dismissed in 1994 and guitarist Richie Sambora in 2013.

Sambora’s exit from the band was controversial since he was not only a longtime guitarist but also an important songwriter for the band. Now, in a recent interview with Rock Antenne, Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi was asked about a few things from his past that he would have done differently.

Jon Bon Jovi answered this question by saying, “very few things”. He added some of the things that happened were a “catalyst” for other good things to happen. But while answering this question Jon Bon Jovi also said there is not a day that goes by where he does not want Richie to be a part of the band again. He added that he wants Sambora to get his “life together”.

While talking about Richie Sambora’s departure from Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that Richie’s “inability” to “get it together” led them to pen the song This House Is Not For Sale. Jon Bon Jovi also added that his feeling about Sambora’s departure even led them to express it strongly in their 2016 album.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock’s report, Richie Sambora failed to appear on the Bon Jovi’s 2013 tour. This absence led to rumours about his departure spreading everywhere. Soon it was revealed Sambora himself has quit the band. According to the media portal’s report, the reason for Richie Sambora is due to his discontent with the way Jon led their band over the years.

