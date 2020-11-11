Britney Spears Refuses To Perform Again Until Her Father Is Her Conservator

Singer Britney Spears has lost the bid to her father to stop control over her life as her conservator. Her lawyer Samuel D Ingham III has mentioned that the singer will not resume her singing career as long as her father stays her conservator. Read along for more details about the case.

Britney Spears refuses to perform until her father is her conservator

Britney Spears' lawyer has now mentioned that she will not be resuming her career as long as her father stays her conservator and controls her life. As per reports by the DailyMail, Ingham informed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that the singer is afraid of her father Jamie Spears. He said in his statement, that the singer will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career. However, the judge has declined to suspend her father’s role and added that she will still continue future petition appealing for his removal or suspension.

Jamie Spears’s lawyer has claimed that his client maintained a clean record playing the role of the singer’s conservator for the past 12 years. The lawyer also mentioned that the singer was under debt before her father took over the conservatorship, whereas now she is worth $60 million. The court has although agreed to Britney’s request that a corporate fiduciary known as the Bessemer Trust will now be appointed as co-conservator to her estate along with her father.

James Spears has kept strict control over the singer’s life. He took over the role since her public breakdown in the year 2007. In a recent appeal to the court, Britney had mentioned for the court to remove him as her conservator and her fans have recently started a movement called #FreeBritneySpears demanding the end to his conservatorship.

