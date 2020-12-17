Britney Spears' Father Alleges That Her Lawyers Have 'self Serving Interests'

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears has gone on to allege that the team of lawyers hired by the 39-year-old singer have "self-serving interests". As per reports that have surfaced online in connection to the #freeBritney case, Jamie has expressed his concerns that Britney's legal team and entourage might be looking to harm her. These claims come a month after the singer's lawyer, Sam Ingram claimed that Britney is mighty intimidated and afraid of her father and will not put up or be a part of any performance for as long as Britney Spears' father is her conservator.

In the very same article on WION news, as per Jamie, the father-daughter duo hasn't talked for months now, as of this writing. In the very same article that spoke about the latest developments regarding the infamous public deliberation, Jamie was quoted saying that he loves and misses his daughter very much. All of the events mentioned above have transpired after the court dismissed the singer's appeal regarding the dismissal of Jamie Spears and the relevant third party as the conservators of the singer.

Britney Spears and father controversy:

The infamous public spat-turned-controversy is a result of Spears' appeal to the relevant legal authorities regarding the removal of her father and her lawyer as Spears' conservators. A conservator is essentially a legal guardian that has been appointed for an individual who is deemed to be mentally incapable of making decisions for themselves. Such an arrangement, effectively, causes a third party to become in charge of, in addition to her life, the assets that belong to the individual in question. In the case of Spears, some of the singers' personal and financial assets along her estate are being controlled by her current conservator, Jamie, and a lawyer.

Jamie was legally appointed as the artist's conservator by the Los Angeles Superior court in 2008, after a series of mental breakdowns and visits to rehabilitation facilities by the singer. In 2020 itself, Spears has made two attempts towards appointing an entity of her own choosing in replacement of her father, both of which were dismissed promptly by the LA Superior court. Upon learning about Spears' situation, social media users made the hashtag #FreeBritney trend across all social media platforms. As of this writing, Spears is making her third appeal in front of the legal authorities for the same.

Here are the tweets by the supporters:

Sending Britney Spears [the person, not the brand] all my love and support today. Hoping further progress can be made as she strives for further autonomy, and the eventual termination of this unwarranted conservatorship. Love you, B! 🥰#FreeBritney #EndConservatorshipAbuse pic.twitter.com/QGKRNDw12K — Alycia (@FitLikeBritney) December 16, 2020

Courtney Love explaining on Instagram how she was almost put in a conservatorship by the same manager and lawyers involved with Britney’s case #freebritney pic.twitter.com/aYLwceeldb — 💎 (@heidiwood_) December 16, 2020

The judge has allegedly taken Britney Spears side today in court and will set a new court date in March 2021 for her accounting and fact-finding. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/OsBj3j3fqW — Spears (@ChaoticSpears) December 16, 2020

We will defend and fight for Britney until her human rights are restored. I love you so much Britney. Keep fighting❤️ #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/G4FCHGj0sW — Just free Britney already. (@itzgodney) December 16, 2020

I love you @britneyspears 💕 wishing you good luck today as always, and hoping everything keeps moving in the right direction. Slowly but surely...progress is being made. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/INXBWXOWyw — TheOriginalDoll (@DieWithoutBrit) December 16, 2020

