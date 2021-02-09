Britney Spears Decides To Not Watch Documentary Based On Her Conservatorship; Here's Why

American singer Britney Spears' documentary titled Framing Britney Spears premiered on February 5, 2021. The film sheds light on the ongoing conservatorship conflict with her father Jamie Spears. A source close to the entertainment news portal Page Six has revealed that Britney has not seen the film made on her. Read ahead to know the reason why the singer has opted out of watching her own documentary.

Also read | Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Joins Dungeons & Dragons Film Cast With Chris Pine

Also read | 'Pacific Rim: The Black' Gets Action Packed Trailer And New Poster; Check Out Here

Britney Spears has not watched Framing Britney Spears

According to the report, Britney knows about the documentary which focuses solely on her conservatorship, but she is not going to watch it. The reason behind the same is because Britney is ‘fed up’ with the issue. The singer also feels that there is a hole in her life because of the conservatorship and also believes that she will not be able to live her own life until that is over. Britney also knows that it is a battle she has to fight her whole life.

It was also Britney’s personal reason to not watch the documentary and not because of any legal restrictions imposed on her. Samuel D Ingham III, Britney’s lawyer, claimed in a court hearing in November that she has become afraid of her father and also wants him removed from her conservatorship. Ingham also said that she will not perform again if her father is overseeing her career.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship details

According to a report by Insider, a conservatorship is a legal guardianship implemented on those who are incapable of making their own decisions. Britney Spears’ conservatorship was enacted in 2008 after she suffered several mental breakdowns. Under the conservatorship agreement, she has no legal control over her financial or personal assets. These rights are under the control of her father and lawyer. It has been 12 years since Britney has been placed under the said agreement. A movement was started in her name called as the #FreeBritney movement, where her supporters believed that she is being manipulated. In the last year, her conservatorship was extended four times. While Britney had requested the court that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her conservator twice, both the times she was denied.

Also read | Catherine Zeta-Jones' Special Valentine's Day Plan With Husband Michael Douglas

Also read | Production Designer Roy Christopher Passes Away At The Age Of 85

Image courtesy- @britneyspears Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.