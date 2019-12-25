Britney Spears' Love Songs That You Can Add To Your Romantic Playlist

Britney Spears is the first teenager to have given best-selling albums. At the age of 17, her first album, "Baby One More Time" was released in January 1999. It then led to her first Grammy Award nominations. Her second album "Oops!... I Did It Again" (2000) was the fastest-selling album by a female artist ever, selling over 1.3 million copies in the first week. She was one of the Teen People magazine's "21 Hottest Stars Under 21" in the year 1999. Most of her songs have been chart-toppers. Here are the top 5 songs of Britney Spears that fans still love.

Oops... I did it again (2000)

According to IMDb, the music video ranked #33 on Billboard's list of the Best Music Videos Since 2000. The song was written by Max Martin and Rami Yacoub. The song has been viewed by 243 million people as of today.

Every time (2003)

Every time is a song of American singer Britney Spears from her fourth studio album In the Zone (2003). May 22, 2004 Every time debuted on line 61 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, becoming the "Highest Debut" of the week. Its 119 million views on YouTube is a testimony to the song's wide popularity.

Criminal (2011)

The short video was filmed in Stoke Newington, London. It features Britney Spears as a woman in upper society and follows her relationship with a criminal, played by her then real-life boyfriend and soon fiancé-to-be Jason Trawick. It has over 118 million views as of today.

Overprotected (2001)

The music video in 2003, was nominated for a Grammy in the category Best Female Pop Vocal but lost to Norah Jones. According to IMDb, the video was shot in the second half of November 2001 in Los Angeles and was released on December 6, 2001, coinciding with the international release of the single. Overprotected is the second single from American singer Britney Spears from her third studio album Britney (2001), released on December 12, 2001. It has over 94 million views as of today.

Born to Make You Happy (1999)

The music video for Britney Spears's song Born to Make You Happy was directed by Bille Woodruff. The costume in the music video was loved by people a lot. It was designed by Claudette Lalí. The video has over 40 million video views as of today.

