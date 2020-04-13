Justin Timberlake Feels 'it's A Surreal Time' After 'Trolls World Tour's' Digital Release

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most countries are under lockdown with public places completely shut. Therefore, the makers of Trolls World Tour decided to release the animated musical film on the home-streaming video-on-demand platforms on the same date of its theatrical release. Recently, Justin Timberlake reacted to the makers' decision of releasing the film on digital platforms in an interview.

Trolls World Tour's digital release is 'surreal' for Justin Timberlake

Trolls World Tour is a sequel of 2016's aminated musical comedy titled Trolls. The film was set to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Universal Studios and DreamWork Studios resorted to releasing the film digitally on the date of its theatrical release. The film also made it to the top on iTunes on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The film premiered on premium video-on-demand platforms on April 10, 2020, Friday, with a rental of $20. Recently, Justin Timberlake, who lent his voice for Branch's character in the film was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon over a video call.

During the promotional interview, when asked about his reaction to the digital release of the film due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Justin Timberlake reacted saying that it is a surreal time. Timberlake, along with other cast members promoted the film on various radio talk shows and television talk shows too. Trolls World Tour also became the first major studio movie to release on digital platforms due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the film, Trolls World Tour features the voices of several artists including Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Rachel Bloom, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne, Anderson Paak, and many more alongside Justin Timberlake. The film is directed by Walt Dohrn with co-director David P. Smith, while it is produced by Gina Shay. Check out the trailer of the film below:

