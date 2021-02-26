Bruno Mars And Anderson Paak Form A Band 'Silk Sonic'; First Song Dropping Next Friday

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak took to their social media platforms to announce their new band together, called Silk Sonic. The singers, who had worked together in the past, announced their first album and the release date of their first song. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak shared the exciting news with the fans of their project after a long break.

About Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news of him forming a new band with fellow singer Anderson Paak. Sharing the first look of Bruno Mars' band, he wrote down 'We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic.' He also announced that their first song will be dropping in next Friday that is on the 5th of March. Anderson Paak also shared the news on his social media and wrote in the caption announcing that he made an album with Bruno Mars.

Fans' reaction to Bruno Mar's band

Pic Credit: Bruno Mars Instagram.

Bruno Mars' last album 24k Magic was released in 2016 and since then, his fans have been eagerly waiting for a new album from the singer. Several fans commented about how they could not believe that Bruno Mars was finally back with a new album. A fan commented 'the king is back' under the post while another chimed in writing that Bruno Mars is back to save 2021. Many fans commented about how they cannot wait for Silk Sonic's album.

More on Silk Sonic album

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's collaboration goes back to 2017 when they toured together and worked together on a project with Disclosure and Nile Rogers. The duo has decided to collaborate once again but this time, they formed a band. The first song from the Silk Sonic's album will be out on the 5th of March. From the poster shared by the singer, it was revealed that Bootsy Collins will make a guest appearance in Bruno Mars' band.

Popular Bruno Mars' songs

The American pop singer is accompanied by his band called The Hooligan who play instruments and play the role of backup dancers for Bruno Mars' performances. Mars' debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, in 2010 helped him rise to fame with songs like Just The Way You Are, The Lazy Song, and Grenade. Some Chart-topping Bruno Mars' songs include That's What I Like, When I Was Your Man, 24K Magic, Finesse, and Count On Me. The Singer's last album 24K Magic was nominated for Best Album Of The Year at the 2018 Grammy awards.

