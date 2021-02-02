BTS Shares Glimpse Of RM During Creation Of 'Life Goes On' In Monochrome

BTS’ Life Goes On was seen as a sign of hope for many across the fandom. Fans reacted very emotionally to the release. The song written by BTS' RM, J-Hope and Suga talk about getting through the most difficult of times. BTS’ manager said in a press release for BE, the first album the band had produced since February, that this album came with a message of healing, of rejuvenation. The version of BE released in November was the Deluxe version of the album. February 19, 2020, will mark the release of the Essential version on BE. The band is dropping what they call “comebacks” as little presents for the ARMY.

BTS' presents to the ARMY

The monochromatic video of RM is the second such present to be uploaded by the Big Hit Entertainment account and re-tweeted by the official account of the band. The first such video was a snippet of Suga singing Telepathy. The video released yesterday was one of RM singing and penning down lyrics from Life Goes On.

The video has sparked a reaction from netizens. They feel more connected to BTS because of them, they said in tweets. By sharing the process of creation, and the struggle of the process of creation, the Life Goes On lyrics become more authentic. Just as the artist is seen struggling to pen down the perfect song so does the ordinary person struggle to find the perfect life, especially in times of the pandemic, a fan said.

Most of the tweets were very appreciative of the band sharing their vulnerabilities and letting ARMY see into their process of creation. One fan called the video an aesthetic masterpiece while another called it a divine idiosyncrasy. A common thread was that of fans feeling as though RM was personally speaking to them on the phone, whispering sweet nothings into their ears to help them sleep at night. On this thread, one user wrote that if RM were singing her to sleep, she would just wait till he fell asleep and then hear him breathe. Another common thread was that of fans saying how comforting and soothing the video was and that again sparked up a conversation of how much the BTS members bring comfort to its ARMY.

the way he reconstructed and redefined what it meant to convey and obtain the concupiscent anomalistic clearance showing us that divine idiosyncrasy is ebulliently inevitable while simultaneously substantiating what its meant to be — 𝒔⁷☁️ (@pjmvelvets) February 1, 2021

Imagine namjoon calling you & singing for u at the phone 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — vjinsus⁷ (@taehyungjd_) February 1, 2021

to help you sleep but he sleeps instead and you keep listening to the sound of his breathing 🥺 — ᴮᴱlouji⁷☀️| DIS-EASE MV MFS | HOBI'S MONTH |BE era (@iminlovewitsuga) February 1, 2021

Kim Namjoon the comfort in person🥺💕💕 pic.twitter.com/tSsOMDhyTe — niki⁷ (@Taeisjiminbaby) February 1, 2021

LOVING @BTS_twt isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled w thieves. it’s art, the first gift u open on christmas, a hug from loved one, it’s everything u ever wanted, it’s everything u need. pic.twitter.com/O61FhWUPNc — ًTXT 2ND BONSANG ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@txtmellow) February 1, 2021

OHMYGOD AN ANGEL 😭😭💗 — taekook⁷ (@kookvtwins) February 1, 2021

