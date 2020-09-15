BTS And BLACKPINK Dominate Top 10 Places On Billboard Global 200 Charts

Billboard has added two new music charts to its existing line-up. The charts revealed K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK are reigning over it. The September 14 Billboard global rankings chart has helped the groups show their true global domination. The two new global music charts list out streaming date from around the world. The data then shows the influence of the groups in the listening pattern across music enthusiasts across the globe.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Explains Why BTS' First English Track ‘Dynamite’ Was Such A Hit

BTS and BLACKPINK rule Billboard Global 200 charts

The first-ever Global 200 will look into the streams, downloads as well as purchases from across the countries. The global 200 will include American listenership, however, Global Excluding U.S. will be all regions except the US, like the name suggest. This included purchase, selling, streams and downloads.

Also Read | BTS’ Jin’s Acting Gaze ‘stops Time’ For Fans As They React To 'The Strange Tailor Shop' Ad

After Billboard launched the two new charts and the ranking system, Billboard released the week’s Global 200 and Global Excluding U.S. The charts witnessed the following ranking for all-genre songs.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP at number one.

BTS's Dynamite at number two.

24kGoldn's Mood at number three.

Maluma's Hawái at number four.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Ice Cream at number eight.

The Global Excluding U.S. chart slight position changes. Through the chart

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP at number three.

BTS's Dynamite at number two.

24kGoldn's Mood at number four.

Maluma's Hawái at number one.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Ice Cream at number sixth.

BTS BLACKPINK achievements before Global 200 charts

BTS and BLACKPINK are global leaders in K-pop at the moment with international collaborations working in their favour. BTS’ Dynamite is the group’s first-ever all-English track and BLACKPINK, on the other hand, broke every record set by a female K-pop act. Both the groups recently witnessed success in the Japanese music industry as well. BTS bagged its 4th RIAJ certification whereas BLACKPINK made its maiden entry into the same. Apart from that, BTS Dynamite stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for more than a week. BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream gave the girls their maiden entry into top 20 in Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both the groups are representing K-pop at its best.

Also Read | BLACKPINK Member Jennie's Lookalike Creates Buzz On The Internet Yet Again; See Pictures

Also Read | RM's Net Worth Will Inspire You To Make The Singer Your 'idol'; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.