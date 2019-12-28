Jin From BTS Steals The Fans' Hearts At The 2019 KBS Song Festival, Says ''Army Is Mine''

BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world. They have a huge fan following and the fans are collectively referred to as Army. Recently, the band was seen at a function where the lead performer said a chain of words that sent the fans into a frenzy.

READ | Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3', Says, "it's Kind Of Crazy"

BTS’s Jin made hearts flutter when he said these cute words

The K-pop sensation BTS was recently seen at the ‘2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje’ where the members were seen participating in a short interview. During the interview, Jin made hearts flutter with his charm. Jin was asked to make a sentence to describe how 2019 was for him, with just five words. Jim responded by saying, "아미는내꼬 (Ahr-mee Neun Nae Kko) Army is Mine." Fans who were present went crazy over this comment. When Jungkook was asked about his hopes for 2020, where he had to just use five words. His responded by saying, "아프지 마라 (Ah-puh Ji Ma La) Don't get hurt." Here is the video of the function, which was uploaded by the official YouTube handle of KBS World TV, which has garnered over 271,000 likes within a day of its upload.

READ | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update December 26: Vikrant Kidnaps Guddan

BTS kick-starting their tour in April 2020

BTS took the Korean music industry by storm and has entered the mainstream international music industry. Their fans are one of the most active fan groups in the world. They went into a frenzy when BigHit Entertainment announced that the pop sensation band would soon start a tour. BigHit took to their official social media handle to break the news of the grand tour of BTS, and they did it in a simple way. The tweet featured a photo of the seven members of their band; it was their reflection in the water. Here is the tweet that was posted on December 24, 2019.

READ | Kajol's Daughter Nysa Was ''traumatised'' After She Watched 'We Are Family'



READ | 'You' Season 2 Drops; Penn Badgley Fans Can't Stop With Gossip Girl Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.