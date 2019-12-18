BTS To Perform At New Year's Eve Party In NYC, Fans Ecstatic

BTS fans in New York City have a reason to celebrate Christmas in a great way this year. The BTS ARMY in NYC needs to be ready as BTS will be performing at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. New Year's Rockin' Eve posted the good news on their Twitter account.

Here is the tweet:

Making 2020 right by ringing in the new year with @BTS_twt! Join us LIVE from Times Square on New Year's Eve at 8/7c on ABC. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/j2bDuYqbTf — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 17, 2019

According to a report on an entertainment website, Good Morning America first reported the news. The whole lineup of the show was also shared and BTS also confirmed the news on their Twitter account. The fans and the NYC crowd wait for the ball to drop for the New Year. Times Square is packed with people celebrating the new year.

The lineup of the show also includes Post Malone headlining the event. The performers also include Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette. They will be singing with the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill production.

BTS also pre-recorded their performances of Mic Drop and DNA in Hollywood in 2017, so this is not the first time they are performing on NYE. The segment was aired during the event. They also became the first Korean group to appear on the show, the report claimed.

The fans, or the BTS ARMY as they are popularly called, are ecstatic for the same. Fans tweeted about their excitement and shared the news everywhere. Here are some fan reactions to the news:

BTS will be celebrating New Year’s at Times Square 🎉🥳🎉🎉



After how MBC treated them last year, BTS decided to perform in US instead! Take that MBC!😄 That's what happen when you don't appreciate the best Korean Artist in the world👊



The GLOW UP! Hahaha😂#BTSatNYRE @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xd9GkxCRWu — 💜 BTS DAESANG ALL K1LL 💜 (@roses_bts) December 17, 2019

there's no better way to start the new year and the new decade than with these 7 kings.#RockinEve @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HQIemNljTB — snimp (@xkucintakamu) December 17, 2019

