BTS Army Day: Jungkook Goofily Claps On Wall Amusing Jimin As Rest Continue To Wish Fans

BTS celebrated Army day on July 9 and shared a video message for the Army members. Army is the fandom name of the seven-member boyband. The band first debuted in 2013 and since the day, every year, July 9 is marked to celebrate the then small but now worldwide fandom. The recent video that the group shared looked normal until youngest member Jungkook started doing his signature antics.

BTS wishes Army members while Jungkook is clapping on the wall

BTS fans are considered one of the most influential and massive fandoms, as per reports. Once again on BTS’ Army Day, the fandom celebrated seven years of BTS’ contribution to the fandom and vice-versa. BTS Army Day is a day of appreciation for the members of the fandom who continue to support the group in thick and thin. On the day, BTS' eldest member Kim Seok Jin shared a selfie. Apart from that, the septet shared a smiley video, where all of them excitedly wished the Army.

Leader Kim Namjoon or RM, rapper and dancer J-Hope, rapper Suga, vocalist JIn, Kim Taehyung, vocalist and maknae (youngest member) Jungkook, vocalist and dancer Jimin were all present for the video. A few seconds into the video, the group sang ‘Happy Birthday’ song in unison. All this while, Jungkook was holding back the urge to do something. He gives in and when the song ended and everybody clapped, he turned away to the wall and started tapping, similar to clapping on the wall. This caught Jimin’s attention as he pointed and asked the rest of them to give a look at Jeon. On the other hand, the rest of the group was still looking at the camera and not JK. J-Hope continued to look at the camera and did some fun gestures with his hands. Meanwhile, RM and Suga were their serious self.

Watch the video here:

200709 | Weverse

HAPPY ARMY DAY!



One,Two,Three

Happy Birthday ARMY!

Happy Bithday to you~

Happy Bithday to you~

Happy Bithday dear ARMY

Happy Bithday to you~

I purple you

I love you#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/CNhH88R2sF — BTS FANCAFE (@jimanfc1306) July 9, 2020

As of June 6, 2020, BTS’s Black Swan broke Adele’s Hello’s five-year-old record. Hello released back in 2015, the song which was an instant hit back when it released held onto the number one for a record time. Adele’s Hello ranked number one in 102 countries. BTS will soon release their Japanese album as well which is anticipated by fans.

