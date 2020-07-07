Five BTS Members Join MBA Programs; Reveal It Isn't Related To Military Service: Reports

Members of the South Korean boy band BTS have reportedly enrolled themselves into Master’s programs. Out of the seven members, five of them have enrolled for a Master’s program in business administration or MBA in advertising and media. It has been reported that RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, and V have enrolled in the Hanyang Cyber University.

ALSO READ: BTS Surpasses Adele’s ‘Hello’ To Have Most No 1s On Worldwide ITunes With ‘Black Swan’

If reports are to be believed, Hanyang Cyber University is the same university in which another BTS member Jin had enrolled in 2017. According to an entertainment portal, Jimin and V enrolled themselves in the course in September. However, RM, Suga and J-Hope had all enrolled previously, in the month of March.

According to a South Korean entertainment portal, the news of the BTS members joining the MBA program is not related to the members' military enlisting. According to the portal, the members of the boy band enrolled themselves in the program because they are interested in learning. But, the source also revealed that the graduate course is not related to their military service.

ALSO READ: 'BTS X ButtaBomma' Video Wins Armaan Malik's Heart, Fans Demand A Collab In Return

Male Koreans of 'able body' are mandated to serve in the military for at least 21 months between the ages 18-35. In the case of BTS, the eldest member in the band, Jin, might be the first one who would possibly get enrolled in the military training.

While all the others have enrolled in a graduate program, Jungkook is the only one who has not enrolled in a course. BTS member Jin previously graduated with a major in film studies from the Konkuk University. It has been reported that BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope Jimin and we graduated with the major broadcasting and entertainment from Global Cyber University.

ALSO READ: BTS ‘Stay Gold’ MV Was Created From Scratch; Fans React With Astonishment

BTS’ New Album

"We always want to collaborate with Ariana. She's the one right now and she's the best. Please collaborate with us, Ari," group member RM said.

According to news agency PTI, popular K-pop band BTS has expressed its desire to create music with pop star Ariana Grande. Earlier this year, The Korean band, which made its maiden appearance at the Grammys this year, gushed over Grande while speaking to Billboard. BTS performed with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The band had earlier shared a picture on Instagram with Grande from the rehearsal of their act.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: BTS Unveils Music Video For Soothing Japanese Single 'Stay Gold'; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.