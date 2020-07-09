Disha Patani Reveals She’s 'obsessed' With BTS Song 'Boy With Love'; Check Out The Post

Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share a video of the BTS song Boy With Love. The actress expressed her love for the K-pop band by captioning the video as “Obsessed @bts.bighitofficial”. You can check out Disha Patani’s Instagram story here:

Boy with Love:

Boy with Love has been recorded by BTS, and it also features the American singer, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane a.k.a Halsey. This song was officially released by Big Entertainment on April 12, 2019. Boy with Love truly broke the internet as it became the most viewed online music video in 24 hours at the time. Further, this song received almost 74.6 million views within its first day of release. It also holds the record of most music show wins.

Disha Patani’s Instagram:

Disha Patani is a great actor and also a huge social media influencer. As of now, the actress has about 36.3 million followers on Instagram. Further, Disha Patani is truly one of the most glamorous Bollywood divas. While the actress has starred in some of Bollywood’s most acclaimed films, she is also known for her chic dressing sense. You can check out some of her trendy outfits in these Instagram posts:

K-Pop band BTS:

The K-Pop band BTS has a huge fan following on Instagram. The South Korean band has about 26.8 million followers on Instagram. BTS also known as Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band. The band was formed in 2010, in the capital city of South Korea, Seoul.

Although, BTS was initially a hip- hop group, their music now includes a wide variety of genres. The songs composed by BTS are quite thoughtful as they talk about things like mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

Further, some of their songs even make the mention of an alternate universe. The band got its big break with its Wings album. As per reports, about 1 million copies of the album were sold in South Korea. The K-Pop band has also received a lot of love for their album Map of the Soul: 7. Map of the Soul: 7 is reportedly South Korea’s best-selling album.

Promo Image Source: BTS and Disha Patani's Instagram

