BTS Army Demands Apology After German Radio Host Makes Racist Comments On K-Pop Band

During a recent radio show on the German radio channel Bayern3, the host Matthias Matuschik made some racist comments about the widely loved K-Pop band BTS. Fans are enraged as the channel later published a "not so apology like" apology for the band and are tweeting about the same in massive numbers. Read along to know more about the incident and what the fans have to say.

BTS army reacts to German radio host's racist comments towards the band

BTS recently performed the cover version of the Coldplay song Fix You in their episode of MTV Unplugged, and it was quite loved by their fans. However, on a radio show in Germany, host Matthias Matuschik went on to give his personal opinion on the performance which was also deemed as borderline racist. Matthias compared the band to COVID-19 and said that there should be a vaccine for them too, as well as criticised their performance of Fix You.

In his comments, the host said, “Nothing against South Korea. You can't accuse me of xenophobia just because this boy band from the South - I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car ever. I drive a South Korean car with a six-cylinder, twin-turbocharger, four-wheel drive, all the bells and whistles, and a top speed of 270, Korea rules, well, South Korea. But BTS. And BTS, yes, they actually have an MTV Unplugged now - with a boy band, Unplugged! That alone is paradoxical! Yes? And then these... these little pissers brag about the fact that they covered Fix You from Coldplay, where I say: "This is blasphemy! And that's what I say as an atheist! This is... this is sacrilege, for this you will... for this you will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years! That was the introduction to Fix You".

Bayern3 then published an apology on behalf of Matthias. They said that the host did not mean to be offensive and was only voicing his opinion. A part of the apology read, “Host Matthias Matuschik voiced his personal opinion on the very successful South Korean band BTS and their cover of ‘Fix You’ of Coldplay in ‘MTV Unplugged’ and many of you complained about this. It is the nature of the broadcast and the host to clearly, openly, and unflatteringly voice his opinion”.

Since the apology was published, the BTS Army has been trending the hashtags #Bayern3Apologize, #Bayern3Racist #RassismusBeiBayern3 and #ApologizeToBTS on Twitter. Fans are saying that racism cannot be an opinion and are demanding apologies. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Racism is not difference in opinion.

A Racist verbally abusing poc is not a joke or irony.

Him talking about sending them to North Korea is not exaggerated excitement.



That man is racist and there should be consequences for his racists words.#RassismusBeiBayern3#Bayern3Racist pic.twitter.com/TOyVgfcjLu — ð•Šð•¦ð•¤ð•’ð•Ÿâ· âŸ­âŸ¬ (@MAPOFTHESOUL27) February 26, 2021

A cover of a song made you express your racism and hatred. You compared them to a virus that’s k*lled millions and want them to be eradicated, this is not an opinion. This is racism. Realise what you’ve done and apologise properly. #Bayern3Apologize#Bayern3Racist pic.twitter.com/jtqPsIE3hD — Victoriaâ·ðŸ’Žâ·á´³ (@jinsberries) February 26, 2021

Not only Armys but everyone should be against this. This type of ruthless behaviour cannot be accepted. I am disgusted by this

RACISM IS NOT AN OPINION#Bayern3Racist #Bayern3Apologize pic.twitter.com/7voOPuqcu0 — ìœ ìŠ¤ë¼ðŸ’œ (@YoushraZabeen) February 26, 2021

Racism isn't, wasn't and never will be an opinion. We love you bangtan, we are always here and will be here to protect you. How can't it be offensive to compare someone to a virus?

THIS NEEDS TO BE STOPPED. #Bayern3Racist#Bayern3Apologize #RacismIsNotAnOpinion pic.twitter.com/4fTG4y3lV4 — á´®á´±ð“¡ð“²ð“¶ð“² â·ðŸ’œ (@kookthirsts) February 26, 2021

Racism including verbal and physical violence against Asians have spread further with the pandemic.



We ask @bayern3 to decisively and properly apologize. We ask media and social networking sites to not be neutral, condemn racism for what it is.#Bayern3Racist#Bayern3Apologize — Jimin Global ðŸŒ (@JiminGlobal) February 26, 2021

