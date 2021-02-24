BTS' MTV Unplugged Performances Brings ARMY To Tears, Fans Say, "BTS Is The Best Team"

ARMY cannot get enough of BTS’ latest performances. The k-pop band recently took over MTV Unplugged and performed tracks from her their album BE. Apart from these new songs, BTS also performed a rendition of Coldplay’s famous track Fix You. Moreover, BTS’ Blue & Grey performance is receiving immense love and is trending on social media.

ARMY showers love on BTS recent MTV Unplugged performances

BTS is back on stage. The K-pop band recently performed some of their latest tracks on MTV Unplugged. This the first time, BTS performed after releasing their album BE. Apart from their performance, the band also shared several anecdotes with their fans. BTS’ MTV Unplugged performance also marked Suga’s return to the stage. The BTS member recently went through shoulder surgery and hence could perform with his group.

BTS on MTV Unplugged soon took over social media. The ARMY could not stop raving about their back to back performances. One fan talked about Kim’s bit in BTS’ Fix You cover. While another fan talked about Jimin’s range in Blue & Grey. Moreover, several BTS related hashtags like #YOULOOKSOGOOD, #Jungkook, #Blue&Grey, etc., were all trending on Twitter. Here are some of the ARMY reactions to BTS’ MTV Unplugged performance.

Taehyung sounds so good during Telepathy, and he really looks like he’s enjoying it!!! 🥺



OUR TALENTED KIM TAEHYUNG #MTVUnplugged #BTSonMTV #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/FB4OqTyIog — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) February 24, 2021

KIM SEOKJIN IN FIX YOU BY COLDPLAY



THE WAY HE JUST OWNED THE HELL OUT OF THIS SONG IM CRYING SO HARD ESPECIALLY SINCE THIS IS ONE OF HIS FAVE SONGS HIMSELF #BTSonMTV #BTSUnplugged @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/O2ZJNs6u0W — lea⁷ (@seokjinbit) February 24, 2021

Fix You though. Okay. Jin was literally eating that up, he was really made for this song and i'm so glad they picked it.

Rapline harmonising filled the whole song out and showed why BTS is the best team around. I mean...Namjoon's smooth tenor 😳 #BTSUnplugged #BTSonMTV @BTS_twt — BEkah⁷ 🍀🌻 (6.6k) (@PocketMang) February 24, 2021

After watching the Fix You (Coldplay cover) performance I realized how their pronunciation has improved so much.

Blue and Gray had me on tears🥺 #MTVUnplugged #BTSUnplugged #BTSonMTV @BTS_twt — Tessa⁷ᴮᴱ (@gukkspillow) February 24, 2021

yoongi talking about him writing telepathy and the way vmin supported him im crying #BTSUnplugged pic.twitter.com/kx4MNaBWhk — ًac ⁷ daddeh (@vminggukx) February 24, 2021

“#BTSUnplugged TODAY!”

“BLUE & GREY LIVE PERFORMANCE”

“BTS SINGING FIX YOU!”

“OMG TELEPATHY”

“JUNGKOOK BLUE HAIR, FOR REAL?”

“COMEBACK ON APRIL - JUNE!”



ARMYs rn:pic.twitter.com/j7Hw2P4FsH — ًac ⁷ daddeh (@vminggukx) February 24, 2021

BTS is known for their elaborate stage performances during their tour and award shows. Hence, to mark their return to the stage after the COVID-19 pandemic, the group put their best step forward. Each BTS performance was performed on a different stage and set. For example, BTS on MTV Unplugged begins with the septet performing in colourful outfits on a sit-com style set complete with a leather couch, second-hand furniture, and exposed brick walls around. BTS performed their song Telepathy from the BE album on this set.

There's one thing I know for sure, and it's that @BTS_twt's #MTVUnplugged performance of #Telepathy will be living in my mind ALL DAY. 💜✨ #BTSonMTV pic.twitter.com/YbC39hc22L — MTV (@MTV) February 24, 2021

Soon this peppy mood transition to a melancholy one as BTS performed their track Blue & Grey from BE. For this performance, the stage was full of sunshine and flowers growing around the septet. But BTS’ Fix You cover stole the show. For the performance, the septet was dressed in grey suits and while talking about the same Jimin said this cover is being performed to comfort their fans during this difficult time.

How can I feel blue when @BTS_twt just gave us an INCREDIBLE #MTVUnplugged performance of "Blue & Grey"?? 💜👏 #BTSonMTV pic.twitter.com/GkKLlDflTz — MTV (@MTV) February 24, 2021

