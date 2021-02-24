Last Updated:

BTS' MTV Unplugged Performances Brings ARMY To Tears, Fans Say, "BTS Is The Best Team"

BTS recently performed multiple tracks on MTV Unplugged. Their performance received immense love from their ARMY on social media.

BTS

ARMY cannot get enough of BTS’ latest performances. The k-pop band recently took over MTV Unplugged and performed tracks from her their album BE. Apart from these new songs, BTS also performed a rendition of Coldplay’s famous track Fix You. Moreover, BTS’ Blue & Grey performance is receiving immense love and is trending on social media.

ARMY showers love on BTS recent MTV Unplugged performances

BTS is back on stage. The K-pop band recently performed some of their latest tracks on MTV Unplugged. This the first time, BTS performed after releasing their album BE. Apart from their performance, the band also shared several anecdotes with their fans. BTS’ MTV Unplugged performance also marked Suga’s return to the stage. The BTS member recently went through shoulder surgery and hence could perform with his group.

BTS on MTV Unplugged soon took over social media. The ARMY could not stop raving about their back to back performances. One fan talked about Kim’s bit in BTS’ Fix You cover. While another fan talked about Jimin’s range in Blue & Grey. Moreover, several BTS related hashtags like #YOULOOKSOGOOD, #Jungkook, #Blue&Grey, etc., were all trending on Twitter. Here are some of the ARMY reactions to BTS’ MTV Unplugged performance.

BTS is known for their elaborate stage performances during their tour and award shows. Hence, to mark their return to the stage after the COVID-19 pandemic, the group put their best step forward. Each BTS performance was performed on a different stage and set. For example, BTS on MTV Unplugged begins with the septet performing in colourful outfits on a sit-com style set complete with a leather couch, second-hand furniture, and exposed brick walls around. BTS performed their song Telepathy from the BE album on this set.

Soon this peppy mood transition to a melancholy one as BTS performed their track Blue & Grey from BE. For this performance, the stage was full of sunshine and flowers growing around the septet. But BTS’ Fix You cover stole the show. For the performance, the septet was dressed in grey suits and while talking about the same Jimin said this cover is being performed to comfort their fans during this difficult time.

