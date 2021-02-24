Jungkook's Blue Hair Look Goes Viral, Sends The BTS Army Into A Frenzy

Like every BTS member who keeps changing their look frequently, BTS' Jungkook has once again changed his look. His blue hair has taken up the internet by a storm. He simply captioned it, "Dyed myself." Fans couldn't hold in their excitement over Jungkook's newest appearance.

Fans reaction to Jungkook's blue hair

WTFFFF I THOUGHT THIS WAS FAKE FOR A SEC OMG 😭😭 — wooyoung⁸ AU📌(innie lover 🥰) (@AteezWAVE_twt) February 24, 2021

AAAAAHHHHH BLUE HAIR JK!!! 😍😍💙💙💙 — Mingi 💗★ (Wave lover 🥺💞) (@In_the_ception) February 24, 2021

On February 24, 2021, Jungkook's blue hair took over the internet. Jungkook posted the picture to BTS' official Twitter handle. The picture received more than 1.7 million likes and has been retweeted over 6,40,000 times. Some fans couldn't believe the news of Jungkook's blue hair. Others simply screamed at the news and some replied with very funny memes.

JUNGKOOK 😭😭😭 IM NOT OVER WITH BLONDE AND YOU WENT BLUEEE WHAT???? pic.twitter.com/TpL8kORnYM — ᴮᴱfarha⁷ loves #JIMIN (@PJMINBESTESTBOY) February 24, 2021

the blue is so good — Tessa Violet (@TessaViolet) February 24, 2021

Other fans couldn't get over Jungkook's blonde hair phase and were surprised at looking at his blue hair. A fan compared Jungkook's look to Langa Hasegawa from Sk8 Infinity anime. Renowned Tiktoker Tessa Violet said that the blue hair looked good on Jungkook.

No but the power these JUNGKOOK mirror selca holds 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oSMIoDdoLp — Æ⁷🍊 (@btssoop) February 24, 2021

My mind still processing rn

Jungkook: pic.twitter.com/dRHHnNEGyV — Æ⁷🍊 (@btssoop) February 24, 2021

One fan adored Jungkook's mirror selfies, posting a collage of the singer's mirror selfie images. Another fan shared an adorable GIF of Jungkook's new look hovering in their mind. The BTS army continued to share hilarious memes on Jungkook's fans.

Jungkook's fashion and changing hairstyles

Jeon Jungkook is relatable among all his BTS fans and followers for his comfortable and casual aesthetic. He is often seen in dark coloured clothing, distressed jeans and signature silver hoop earrings. Jungkook is the BTS member who has changed his hair colour the least number of times, unlike his counterpart and fellow BTS member Suga. Jeon has naturally black hair which, he confirmed with Buzzfeed, is his favourite hair colour.

In 2020, Jungkook sported black locks with teal tips. He chose the look for the cover of BTS Album Map Of The Soul's online concert guide. He chose to wear a simple red button-up shirt with white buttons.

For a brief period of time before changing up his hair colour to blue, Jungkook sported blonde hair. He also grew out his hair while he was blonde. In the above image, he sported his signature silver hoop earrings and pouted for the camera in an oversized black coat.

