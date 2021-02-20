Twitter Names K-Pop 'BTS' Its Most Popular Musical Act Again

South Korean boy band BTS has topped the list of 2020's 'Most Tweeted About Musicians' in the U.S for the fourth year in a row. BTS held this streak fourth year in a row straight, which makes them the most popular musical act in the world. Twitter conducts these surveys to analyze the on-going social media behaviour of its users.

Survey reports

People Magazine reported, BTS's hit songs Dynamite, ON, Black Swan, Life Goes On were the most tweeted soundtracks on Twitter. The group was followed by fan-favourites Kanye West, Beyonce, and Drake, at second, third, and fourth positions. As per Twitter's report, BTS was the topic in roughly 6.7 billion tweets. In this survey America's Kanye West, Beyonce and Drake come second third & fourth respectively in terms of the most number of tweets done by the users. Other fan-favourites K-Pop groups ATEEZ, NCT and EXO took fifth, sixth, and seventh place in the survey, and then US-based Musicians Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny finally took the eighth, ninth, and tenth position in the domestic market.

BTS is also set to feature on 'MTV Unplugged' on February 25. This is a special edition that will feature rare versions of BTS's biggest hit's and they will present songs from their latest album BE. Fans are expecting to hear the favourites like Dynamite which is their first all-English single, and Life Goes On. This show will exclusively be aired on MTV in the United States and will be aired all around the world on the same day. BTS is also known as Bangtan Boys which means 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts' is a seven-member group, this septet is composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook who co-write and co-produce together. Their member J-Hope tried to explain the real meaning of the group which signifies the group's desire "to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim at adolescents like bullets".

