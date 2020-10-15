BBMAs 2020: BTS ARMY Reacts To The Septet Losing Out To Jonas Brothers

the Billboard Music Awards 2020 took place on October 14, 2020, and was filled with a couple of surprises for mainstream music fans. The music ceremony which is considered to be at par with the Grammy's took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles without a live audience. BTS, who is currently riding the success wave of their new single Dynamite, was nominated for two awards. The K-Pop sensation was nominated for 'Social Artist' and 'Duo/Group' awards. However, they only won the 'Social Artist' award which upset some fans who were anticipating the septet to take home the best 'Duo/Group' awards, however, the award was given to the Jonas Brothers.

As of now, Twitter and other social media platforms are filled with BTS ARMY members criticising the decision made by Billboard Music Awards. Fans have expressed that BTS should have won the 'Duo/Group' award because of their global impact. Check out their reactions below -

BTS ARMY reacts to BBMAs 2020 awards

me trying to process that the jonas brothers won top duo/group and not our kings #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/clwkmlSjUz — sophiaâ· (@bleachedyoongi) October 15, 2020

now i know DAMN well them lil jonas brothers did not just win over BTS?????? UHM ??? pic.twitter.com/B3hYqLKpxu — MAEEEâœœâ· âœˆï¸Ž semi iaðŸ“• (@hobiis_yn) October 15, 2020

There were a number of BTS ARMY members who started posting hateful messages and trolling the choice to award the Jonas Brothers instead of their favourite band. However, some of the ARMY members were quick to counter the hate by asking other fans to calm down and understand the criteria of how BBMAs 2020 was held. While one fan wrote - 'Just be respectful :( Even I’m mad myself but the Jonas Brothers are really supportive of BTS and the fans. They even went to a concert BEFORE BRUHH. It’d be disappointing seeing us, armys (expletive) on them for something they can’t control or decide. Congrats to them!!' (sic).

Another one wrote - 'Well, i know all of us are kinda disappointed but let's not do this we know our boys deserved it more but we can't shade another artist for this.. let's just congratulate them and next year BTS will definitely win the award'. Some fans pointed out that the criteria of the awards were changed which resulted in BTS losing out writing - 'No ARMY the criteria was changed I guess I read! Plz be respectful ! As per the criteria BTS will win next year for sure!! I hope u get my point! (sic)' Check out their reactions below -

No ARMY the criteria was changed I guess I read! Plz be respectful ! As per the criteria BTS will win next year for sure!! I hope u get my point! — á´®á´±shefuâ· (@shefalisharma14) October 15, 2020

Well, i know all of us are kinda disappointed but let's not do this we know our boys deserved it more but we can't shade another artist for this.. let's just congratulate them and next year BTS will definitely win the awardðŸ’œðŸ’œ — á´®á´±basmalaâ·âŸ­âŸ¬ (@taebakv) October 15, 2020

