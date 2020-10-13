Jimin’s Birthday Wishes By BTS Members Are Full Of Pranks & Sweet Videos; Watch Here

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS’ Park Jimin is celebrating his 25th birthday today, October 13. The vocalist and one of the main dancers of the group was showered with birthday wishes by members and fans alike. The fandom also trended hashtags related to the actor such as #HappyBirthdayJimin, #Jiminah and #JiminBornToShine and more. BTS’ members Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope took to Twitter to share some hilarious, yet meaningful posts on the day.

All about Jimin’s Birthday today

Jimin’s birthday comes right after the band’s virtual concert of two days that is Map Of The Soul ON:E. Jimin had burst out crying during the day one closing comments as he was ‘frustrated that he couldn’t meet the fans since a long time’. His performance for Filter also amazed fans. The singer’s on-stage five-second long outfit change was the talk of the town after the Map Of The Soul ON:E virtual concert. During his closing comments, he said that he is feels the support of the fans is his biggest strength.

BTS' members wish Jimin

One of the members did not identify himself and shared a video of Jimin wishing the idol. Eldest member Jin wrote a heartfelt message on a paper tissue which read, “Jiminah Happy Birthday” for his dongseng (younger member-brother). J-Hope on the other hand shared a prank video, where he is saying Jimin to pose for a picture, but it is actually a video. Jimin can be seen making a weird face after realising it was a video. One of the pictures shared by BTS' members was of Jimin and a wine bottle. Apart from that, BigHit shared some close-up shots of the singer as well as some new pictures of Jimin on the official Instagram.

BTS' tweets for Jimin's birthday, check it out here

Check out some of BTS' Army tweets

Some fans shared aesthetic pictures of Jimin on the day

The fandom is all praises for Jimin at the moment

jimin sleeping is one of the 7 natural wonders on earth pic.twitter.com/FierRTzhj3 — jimin 1013 promise 🧮₁₃ (@jiminclerk) October 13, 2020

The fandom even shared some old Bon Voyage pictures of the idol

your camera roll if jimin was your boyfriend; a much needed thread ♡ pic.twitter.com/q9hiAAW7vj — ky⁷ | jimin day ♡ (@eternaljgguk) October 13, 2020

Promo Image Credits: BTS official Instagram

