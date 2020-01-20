BTS Astounded By Their Own Black Swan MV; Watch Them React To The Video

BTS released their latest single Black Swan. The music video version was performed by the students of MN Dance Academy and is as breathtaking as the lyrics and meaning of the song. The song tells the tale of a dancer. According to a media portal’s report, BTS’ Black Swan is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham’s quote, “A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful.” BTS shared a reaction video on their YouTube channel BangtanTV which has more than 24 million subscribers.

BTS Black Swan MV:

BTS reacts to Black Swan

While reacting to the video, the group members were seen astounded by the clear moves performed by the dancers in the video. The members were glued to the screen and exclaimed how ‘Dance moves all’. Furthermore, they were seeing the video for the first time and were surprised by the different track in the Black Swan MV. BTS leader Kim Namjoon explained how the group will have a different choreography, as the ones in the music video is very difficult. The members remained surprised by the massive set and were curious about the cinematography and directors, who according to the members did an excellent job.

BTS members hinted that they will have their own performances on the song Black Swan according to the reaction video. Like many fans who indulge in discussing theories, BTS too were trying to understand the dance form and related theories towards the end of Black Swan MV. Towards the end, BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook expressed how he was captivated and could not move a muscle while the music video was on.

Watch the reaction video here:

More about BTS’s new track Black Swan

Black Swan is a new track released from BTS’ comeback Map of the Soul: 7. Previously, Suga’s track Shadow Interlude was released. The music video of this song was a trailer for BTS’ comeback. The music video of Black Swan does not feature BTS but contemporary dancers from the MN Dance Company. Moreover, this brand new music video is co-produced by BTS’ leader RM a.k.a. Kim Namjoon.

