BTS New Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Breaks The Band's Own Record

The Bangtan Boys or BTS have once again broken a record, but this time they haven’t even released anything. On January 9, 2020, Map of the Soul: 7 pre-orders opened, which will be marking the seven-member bands next come-back milestone. The website witnessed a whopping 3.42 million stock pre-orders in less than a week's time.

BTS makes and breaks its own records

BTS’ parent company BigHit released an official statement which declared that Map of the Soul: 7 has outdone the group's previous mini Map of the Soul: Persona. The band is once again breaking its own records in terms of pre-order sales. Several reports from distributor Dreamus Company Map of the Soul: 7 surpassed the number between January 9th, 2020, when the pre-order was opened to January 15th, 2020. Including to this feat, Map of the Soul:7 is ranking first for eight consecutive days on Amazon’s real-time CD and Vinyl Best Seller’s List.

BTS’ fourth full album Map of the Soul: 7 will be released to fans and buyers on February 21st 2020, followed by the music video launch on February 28, 2020. The comeback which made the Army-fandom wait for over ten months is extensive with consecutive activities happening for the fandom. BTS has already released the comeback trailer cum music video that is Suga’s Interlude: Shadow which is a dark rap song. On January 17, 2020 IST, marks the release of a single which will be performed by MN Dance Company. Furthermore, another single is expected on February 3rd KST, 2020 which will go by the title EGO.

