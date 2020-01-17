BTS' Song 'Black Swan' Trends Worldwide, Netizens Calls It "a Musical Masterpiece"

BTS has finally dropped their highly anticipated single Black Swan. The song was trending worldwide within minutes of its release by the K-pop group. Read on to know more details about this story.
BTS is currently one of the most popular artists in the music industry. The K-pop group took the music industry by storm when they dropped major chartbusters. Apart from BTS, their fans, also known as ARMY, are known how to make major headlines.
BTS dropped their brand new track, Black Swan. Black Swan is a new track released from BTS’ comeback Map of the Soul: 7. Previously, Suga’s track Shadow Interlude was released. The music video of this song was a trailer for BTS’ comeback.
The music video of Black Swan does not feature BTS. Instead of the BTS members, the music video features contemporary dancers from the MN Dance Company. Moreover, this brand new music video is co-produced by BTS’ leader RM a.k.a. Kim Namjoon. According to a media portal’s report, BTS’ Black Swan is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham’s quote, “A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful.”
This Black Swan music video is also being loved by the BTS ARMY. So much so that the song was trending within minutes of its release. Check out how the BTS ARMY reacted to this brand new single titled Black Swan.
Fan Reactions
