BTS' Song 'Black Swan' Trends Worldwide, Netizens Calls It "a Musical Masterpiece"

Music

BTS dropped their highly anticipated track 'Black Swan' from their comeback. The song was trending worldwide within minutes of its release online. Take a look.

bts

BTS has finally dropped their highly anticipated single Black Swan. The song was trending worldwide within minutes of its release by the K-pop group. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS’s new track Black Swan trends worldwide

BTS is currently one of the most popular artists in the music industry. The K-pop group took the music industry by storm when they dropped major chartbusters. Apart from BTS, their fans, also known as ARMY, are known how to make major headlines.

Also read | BTS New Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Breaks The Band's Own Record

BTS dropped their brand new track, Black Swan. Black Swan is a new track released from BTS’ comeback Map of the Soul: 7. Previously, Suga’s track Shadow Interlude was released. The music video of this song was a trailer for BTS’ comeback.

The music video of Black Swan does not feature BTS. Instead of the BTS members, the music video features contemporary dancers from the MN Dance Company.  Moreover, this brand new music video is co-produced by BTS’ leader RM a.k.a. Kim Namjoon. According to a media portal’s report, BTS’ Black Swan is inspired by American dancer Martha Graham’s quote, “A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful.”

Also read | Ariana Grande Confirmed That BTS' Jungkook Visited Her Concert In 2019

This Black Swan music video is also being loved by the BTS ARMY. So much so that the song was trending within minutes of its release. Check out how the BTS ARMY reacted to this brand new single titled Black Swan.

Fan Reactions

Also read | BTS Will Now Collaborate With Starbucks Korea To Raise Funds For Youth

Also read | BTS Comeback 2020 Is Bigger Than The Event, Here Is A Guide To Knowing All About It

Image Courtesy: BTS Official Twitter

 

 

Published:
