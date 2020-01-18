BTS' 'Black Swan' Tops ITunes Charts Worldwide Within Hours Of Its Release

BTS broke a major record with their new single Black Swan. This newly released track by the K-pop group topped the iTunes charts within hours of its worldwide release. Read on to know more details about this story.

Black Swan tops iTunes charts within hours

K-pop music has suddenly seen a surge in the mainstream music scene. K-pop artists can be seen delivering many chartbusters and have booked major stadiums during their tours.

But one of the most popular K-pop artists in the world are BTS. The K-pop group and its ARMY are known to create waves in the music industry.

BTS dropped their brand new single Black Swan on January 17, 2020. This track is from their highly anticipated album Map of the Soul: 7. Black Swan is a pre-release track for this comeback of the K-pop group. This upcoming album titled Map of the Soul: 7 is set to release on February 21, 2020.

This newly released track topped the iTunes charts within hours of its release. The song Black Swan hit the iTunes charts spot in more than 93 different regions. The highest numbers recorded for this BTS song is from the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia, and others.

The music video of Black Swan does not feature BTS but dancers from the contemporary dance company MN Dance Company. Black Swan is co-produced by group leader RM a.k.a Kim Namjoon.

BTS is set to perform Black Swan on Late Late Show with James Corden. BTS also broke their own record for pre-orders with Map of the Soul: 7 a few days back.

